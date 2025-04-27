Finding value beyond the price tag

Jeanne Hoek hangs clothing on racks at the Assistance League of Everett’s Thrift Store on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Jeanne Hoek hangs clothing on racks at the Assistance League of Everett’s Thrift Store on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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The Daily Herald’s Best Of Snohomish County 2024 results are in!

It’s time to celebrate the absolute best of the best, chosen by the community! From local favorites to hidden gems, here are your top picks for the ‘Best Thrift Store’:

First Place: Assistance League of Everett in Everett

Assistance League of Everett is an all-volunteer, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is transforming lives and strengthening our community through philanthropic programs in Snohomish County. Member volunteers are dedicated to ongoing support and a long-term presence in the community through hands-on involvement and innovative philanthropic programs.

They are a part of Assistance League, a national organization, with over 120 chapters across the country. Their chapter was founded in 1965 and currently has over 300 members. Their dedicated members and community volunteers donated over 85,000 hours this past year.

Second Place: Helping Hands in Everett

Third Place: Bella’s Voice Thrift Store in Lynnwood

But the excitement doesn’t stop here! Dive into the full list of winners and see all the amazing businesses that made the cut. Who knows? You might discover your next favorite.