Stanwood’s TJ McQuery works with a man on first during a playoff loss to Kentlake on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at Kent Meridian High School in Kent, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Weekend prep baseball roundup for May 9-10:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

SATURDAY

3A District 1 Tournament

No. 2 Stanwood 6, No. 7 Mountlake Terrace 3

STANWOOD — TJ McQuery struck out 12 batters over six innings as the Spartans (17-4) advanced to a winner-to-state game against Edmonds-Woodway, 7 p.m. Tuesday at Funko Field. Gavin Gehrman went 3-for-4 with two runs, while Connor Clifton and Brayden Wammack each drove in two runs. Terrace will travel to Monroe for a loser-out game on Tuesday. Kanata Barber had two hits for the Hawks (13-8), who will face No. 12 Meadowdale in a loser-out game Tuesday.

No. 3 Edmonds-Woodway 6, No. 6 Monroe 3

EDMONDS — The Warriors will play No. 2 Stanwood for a trip to state 7 p.m. Tuesday at Funko Field.

Read The Herald’s report of the game here.

No. 4 Snohomish 5, No. 5 Shorewood 1

SNOHOMISH — Panthers pitcher Luke Davis allowed four hits and an unearned run while striking out eight to lead the Snohomish (15-7). Dylan Hutchinson, Landon Klein and Chase Clark each had two hits for the Panthers, who will face No. 1 Mount Vernon 4 p.m. Tuesday at Funko Field for a state berth.

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No. 1 Mount Vernon 6, No. 12 Meadowdale 3

4A District 1-2 Tournament

No. 8 Jackson 4, No. 1 North Creek 1

BELLEVUE — The Timberwolves (16-6) were the lone Wesco 4A winner Saturday, and they did it against the tournament’s top seed. Jackson will face fourth-seeded Lake Washington 7 p.m. Thursday at Funko Field.

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No. 7 Eastlake 4, No. 2 Lake Stevens 1

No. 4 Lake Washington 11, No. 5 Kamiak 1

2A District 1 Tournament

No. 1 Anacortes 3, No. 4 Archbishop Murphy 1

2A District 1 Tournament (loser out)

No. 3 Lynden 6, No. 7 Lakewood 2

1A District 1-2 Tournament

No. 4 King’s 8, No. 1 Lynden Christian 1

No. 2 Overlake/Bear Creek 9, No. 4 King’s 7

FRIDAY

1B District 1-2 Tournament (loser out)

Darrington 10, Pope John Paul II 0