Everett’s Anna Luscher (6) swings during a Class 3A District 1 softball championship game between Snohomish and Everett at Phil Johnson Fields in Everett, Washington on Thursday, May 16, 2024. Everett won, 10-0. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

Weekend prep roundup for May 9-10:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

3A District 1A Tournament (loser out)

No. 11 Everett 2, Mountlake Terrace 1 (8)

EVERETT — The Seagulls ( pushed a run across in the top of the eighth when Anna Luscher scored on a Mountlake Terrace error. Luscher then continued to lock down the Hawks from the pitching circle, finishing a complete-game three-hitter by striking out 16 and allowing a lone earned run. Charlotte Snook pitched the final six innings for the Hawks, allowing two hits and one unearned run.

No. 11 Everett 11, No. 1 Oak Harbor 1 (6)

EVERETT — The Seagulls carried the momentum of the win over Terrace to score four runs in the top o the first and cruise from there. Mia Hoekendorf starred in the circle this time, striking out 11 batters while allowing two hits, four walks and an unearned run. Anna Luscher went 3-f0r-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs. Madeline Pewitt went 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBI and two runs.

The Seagulls advanced to the double-elimination phase of the tournament and will face second-seeded Edmonds-Woodway 5 p.m. Tuesday at Phil Johnson Fields in Everett.

No. 8 Snohomish 13, Shorecrest 0

EVERETT — The Panthers (15-5 overall) will face top-seeded Sedro-Woolley 4 p.m. at Phil Johnson Fields in Everett. No individual statistics were reported.

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No. 12 Shorecrest 12, No. 9 Shorewood 1

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TRACK & FIELD

Marysville All City Champs

Grace Academy, Marysville Getchell, Marysville Pilchuck

At Marysville Pilchuck H.S.

Team scores not reported

Click here for complete individual results

Everett City Championships

At Everett Memorial Stadium

Boys team scores: Jackson 115, Everett 58, Cascade 16

Girls team scores: Jackson 104, Everett 52, Cascade 33

Click here for complete results

Edmonds School District Championships

At Edmonds Stadium

Boys team scores: Meadowdale 169, Edmonds-Woodway 157, Mountlake Terrace 93, Lynnwood 92.

Girls team scores: Edmonds-Woodway 204, Mountlake Terrace 123, Meadowdale 105, Lynnwood 92.

Click here for complete results