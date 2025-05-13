Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for May 4-10

The Athlete of the Week nominees for May 4-10. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Wednesday’s paper.

Last week’s winner

Addi Anderson | Stanwood softball

Anderson struck out 11 batters in 10 innings and delivered a go-ahead double in the top of the 10th inning of a 4-1 win over Monroe on May 1 to help the Spartans take over first place in the Wesco 3A/2A North. Anderson (2-for-2, SB, 2 HR, 2 RBI, 4 runs) homered in the third and fourth innings in an April 29 win over Marysville Getchell. Anderson won The Herald’s Athlete of the Week for April 27-May 3 by claiming 349 (47.04%) of the 742 votes.

This week’s nominees

Luke Davis | Snohomish baseball

The junior pitcher allowed four hits and an unearned run while striking out eight to lead the Snohomish past Shorewood in the 3A District 1A Tournament on May 10.

Abdala Hassani | Marysville Getchell boys soccer

The sophomore midfielder recorded four goals and an assist as the Chargers beat Sedro-Woolley 5-2 in a 3A District 1 Tournament game on May 10.

Anna Luscher | Everett softball

The sophomore pitcher and shortstop pitched a complete-game three-hitter, striking out 16 and allowing a lone earned run during a 2-1 victory over Mountlake Terrace in loser-out 3A District 1 Tournament on May 9. In a second game that day, Luscher went 3-f0r-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs in an 11-1 win over Oak Harbor. She also went 2-for-3 with a double, two stolen bases and two runs in the regular-season finale against Arlington on May 7.

Jeremy Perreault | Mountlake Terrace baseball

The senior pitcher threw a no-hitter, striking out six and walking two as the Hawks advanced to the double-elimination portion of the 3A District 1 Tournament with a 3-0 win over Shorecrest on May 8.

Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based on stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com. Nominees must be submitted by 9 a.m. Monday. Did we miss someone? It could be because individual stats were not reported to The Herald. Coaches/scorekeepers: Please report results by 10:30 p.m. on the day of the event. To participate in the voting, visit heraldnet.com.