Thanks for help with driver’s license renewal

I am writing to say that I was able to obtain my driver’s license on time; of which I recently wrote a letter about not being able to obtain. Someone interceded to help me. I am not sure who. Could it have been state Sen. Marko Liias, Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self or Rep. Strom Peterson? Perhaps. If so, I thank them.

Two things are certainly true, though.

One is that the employees at the Department of Licensing offices I visited, Lynnwood, along with Everett and the people who answer the phones, were, as they have always have been, helpful within their ability to assist and unfailingly courteous. They do public service proud.

The second thing is how important The Herald and other local publications like it are to the well being of the communities they serve. The Herald ties us together in ways we don’t often appreciate until something goes wrong. The Herald is worth every penny, and more, of the cost of a subscription.

William Mezger

Edmonds