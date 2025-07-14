Mini heat wave moving into Snohomish County

Ducks sit on a dock at Silver Lake as Kathleen Gamon paddles away from shore out onto lake on Tuesday, July 8, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Raven Rutten, 5, left, sprays his sister Neko Rutten, 8, right, with a foam water blaster while they play in the water at the Hazel Miller Spray Park on Monday, July 14, 2025 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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EVERETT — It’s about to get much warmer in many areas of Snohomish County — at least for the next few days.

From noon Tuesday until 10 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for much of northwest and west central Washington.

After a reprieve Monday with the high in Everett expected to barely reach 72 degrees, it gets warmer in a hurry. A ridge of high pressure combined with a change from on-shore to off-shore winds will help warm many areas of Snohomish County into the 80s and mid-90s by Wednesday, said Dev McMillian, meteorologist for The National Weather Service.

“During this time period Tuesday and Wednesday, we’ll see a slight shift,” he said of the wind patterns.

For Everett, highs are expected to reach 80 on Tuesday and 85 by Wednesday. Further inland, places like Darrington could see highs in the low 90s both days. The average for July is 78 degrees at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, McMillian said.

The warm weather Tuesday and Wednesday poses a moderate risk for heat-related illnesses, the advisory said. People should drink plenty of fluids, limit their time outside and check on pets and others who can be more susceptible to the heat.

For those without air conditioning or other means to stay cool, Snohomish County offers 27 cooling centers to beat the heat.

The warm stretch means increased concerns for fire danger, although no warnings or advisories have been issued yet as of Monday morning, McMillian said.

“We will be seeing some elevated fire concerns during this dry spell,” he said.

The latest weather comes as much of Snohomish County remains in a moderate drought. On June 5, the state Department of Ecology issued a drought emergency for 19 counties, including Snohomish County.

In 131 years, June was the ninth driest on record, according to drought.gov and the sixth driest year to date.

Average yearly rainfall from Jan. 1 to July 14 is 20.52 inches, McMillian said. Actual rainfall recorded at Sea-Tac airport is 14.35 inches.

“That is well below average,” McMillian said.

While no rain is in the immediate forecast, McMillian said temperatures should return to the mid-70s by Saturday and Sunday.

Michael Henneke: 425-339-3431; michael.henneke@heraldnet.com; X: @ihenpecked