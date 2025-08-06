Everett store sells unique home furnishings

A selection of gardening tools and household items available at Petrikor on Thursday, July 31, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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A T-shirt that Aaron Sheckler and Scott Hulme designed on display at Petrikor on Thursday, July 31, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Cierra Felder (left to right), Aaron Sheckler and Scott Hulme inside Petrikor on Thursday, July 31, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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EVERETT – Petrikor sells home furnishings but is not your typical home design store.

There is no furniture or mirrors or lighting fixtures, for one thing.

Instead, you can pick up a bag of dirt for your planter or backyard, a weekly planner with a cover design featuring rows of tomatoes and olives, and a fire truck red flask.

Other offerings include flowers, candles, soaps, gardening tools, abstract paintings and posters and a blue bath towel with the word “bath” written in bright red.

There are also copies of various issues of a magazine called The Flow Trip for sale.

The magazine, printed on high-quality paper and featuring photos and illustrations, puts an overall emphasis on slowing down and enjoying the simpler pleasures of life.

The magazine’s theme fits Petrikor’s co-owners Scott Hulme and Aaron Sheckler’s vision for their store at 2816 Rucker Ave. in Everett. “It’s all about intentional living and finding quality pieces for everyday parts of your everyday,” Sheckler said.

The price point of most of the merchandise is between $20 and $50. The aim is to keep it as affordable as possible, Hulme said.

Both Hulme and Sheckler were working at a design firm and gave up their jobs to slow down and open the Everett store.

“We found that we enjoyed making coffee in the morning, and we enjoyed watering our plants and finding that kind of moment,” Sheckler said. “And we were able to bring that thought into our shop.”

The business originally started online in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the duo wanted the more personal touch that comes with brick-and-mortar stores.

Hulme said he and Sheckler fell in love with the Rucker Avenue storefront that once housed a hardware store and was one of the first brick buildings in Everett.

“It had nice ceilings and wood floors,” he said.

The store’s name, Petrikor, is a variation on the spelling of the word petrichor, which describes the smell that frequently accompanies the first rain after a long period of warm, dry weather.

All the merchandise in the store is personally picked by Hulme and Sheckler, some found on yearly trips to Europe. Some items are for travelers such as multi-colored day packs, fanny packs and toiletry bags are the work of a Hungarian abstract artist that Hulme and Sheckler discovered during a trip to Amsterdam.

The store also sells wines, waters and foods like tin fish.

Hulme said its all part of a relaxing vibe. In keeping with the theme, a brown leather couch is part of the store’s minimalist decor.

Hulme said people from the downtown neighborhood come in all the time just to relax on the couch and chat.

Then there is their other business, Marcel, which is interconnected to Petrikor. Hulme, Sheckler and a third business partner, John Baca, opened the bar in November, which features organic wine, craft beer or non-alcoholic brews.

On Friday nights and Saturday afternoons, when the two businesses are open at the same time, patrons can enjoy both spaces, Hulme said.

He said it’s all part of the experience they strive to achieve.

Randy Diamond: 425-339-3097; randy.diamond@heraldnet.com.