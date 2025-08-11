No crew required: Christening held for autonomous ship prototype in Everett

An American flag blows in the wind from the USX-1 Defiant, a first-of-its-kind autonomous naval ship, at Everett Ship Repair on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Nichols Brothers Boat Builders CEO Gavin Higgins speaks at the christening of the USX-1 Defiant, a first-of-its-kind autonomous naval ship, at Everett Ship Repair on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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People look at the USX-1 Defiant, a first-of-its-kind autonomous naval ship, at Everett Ship Repair on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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DARPA Director Stephen Winchell speaks at the christening of the USX-1 Defiant, a first-of-its-kind autonomous naval ship, at Everett Ship Repair on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Mattie Hanley, wife of DARPA director Stephen Winchell, smashes a bottle to christen the USX-1 Defiant, a first-of-its-kind autonomous naval ship, at Everett Ship Repair on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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EVERETT — Politicians, naval officials and top executives of the federal Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) gathered Monday to christen the USX-1 Defiant, an autonomous ship prototype at Everett Ship Repair.

More than 100 people erupted in cheers and applause after Mattie Hanley, wife of DARPA Director Stephen Winchell, smashed a bottle across the bow of the USX-1 Defiant.

Nichols Brothers Boat Builders, based on Whidbey Island, finished building the 80-foot-long, 240-ton ship in February. Since March, it has been undergoing testing in the Puget Sound.

Monday’s ceremony was the prelude to its next chapter, testing the ship in oceans around the world, said Tom Watson, the CEO of Serco, a Washington D.C. area contractor responsible for developing the surface vessel under DARPA’s No Manning Required program.

The Defiant is built to operate autonomously for extended periods, navigating, avoiding obstacles, and handling various missions without human intervention.

“From its very inception, we eliminated the design consideration for a human crew,” Watson said Monday.

Watson said the ship has no bridge, no galley or berths for men to live aboard.

The company, once known for mostly ferry and tug construction, can now add autonomous ships to its portfolio.

Nichols Brothers Boat Builders shipyard also owns Everett Ship Repair.

“She’s designed to be built using commercial components, allowing ease of manufacturing at Tier 3 shipyards like Nichols Brothers,” said Gregory Avicola, project manager for the Defiant.

Avicola said the ship could be the first of many, providing a boon for shipyards throughout the U.S.

The ship unveiled Monday did not show any military hardware on it, but concept models developed by Serco have included a deck launcher, Watson said.

U.S. Navy Cmdr. Timothy Boston said that the new ship will be part of a new era for the Navy.

“One that gives our fleet a competitive edge to deter aggression, dominate in combat and win decisively,” he said.

Watson said the ship can operate for a year in open water and can even be fueled autonomously.

Randy Diamond: 425-339-3097; randy.diamond@heraldnet.com.