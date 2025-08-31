Why encourage graffiti with a ‘free wall’

Several questions arose about the subject of a Herald article (“Everett coucil approves new civil penalties for graffit”,” The Herald, Aug. 22). Graffiti is defined as “writing or drawings scribbled, scratched, or sprayed illicitly on a wall or other surface” while illicitly means “forbidden by law, rules, or custom”, i.e., illegal. The new civil penalty is a fine of $250 for those where criminal charges are difficult to pursue.

The first questions are about a “free wall” where graffiti practitioners can freely draw what they want; if the city already spends around $75,000 yearly to clean up graffiti, how much more is this free wall going to cost taxpayers? And what good is this other than give practitioners a place to practice before putting their masterpiece on some other public or private surface? Graffiti is illegal, why is the council willing to give in and allow it anywhere in the city? Council member Ben Zarlingo states “I think the free wall is a good example of that … It’s sort of an obligation of ours to provide those sorts of outlets and guidance and opportunities.” Opportunities for what: more or different illegal behavior?

The second question is the amendment for financial liability of parents or guardians of 16- and 17-year-olds. What about younger ones? Several news articles earlier this year noted suspects picked up by Everett Police and Snohomish sheriff deuties were ages 11 through 15. And so those parents go scot-free of any responsibility in the matter?

Fabian Borowiecki

Everett