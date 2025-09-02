Former Monroe star Efton Chism III earns spot in NFL

Monroe’s Efton Chism III is tackled during the 4A playoff game against Mount Si on Nov. 9, 2019 in Monroe, Wash. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III (86) jumps to score and avoid the hit by Washington Commanders safety Ben Nikkel (48) on August 8, 2025 at Gillette Stadium. (Stuart Cahill / Boston Herald / Tribune News Services)

It’s a long road from Eastern Washington to the New England Patriots.

Not just in miles.

The odds of making an NFL team for any undrafted free agent from an FCS school are not strong. Former Monroe High School star Efton Chism III bucked those odds by earning a spot on the Patriots 53-man roster after a standout college career at Eastern and a productive NFL preseason.

“Just love the kid, man,” Monroe High School football coach Scott Darrow told The Herald. “He’s just like one of our — he’s one of our kids, man. So just excited for him, and I think he’s become a cult hero in Boston, and it doesn’t surprise me. He’s just a kid you root for, and yeah, just proud of him.”

Last week, New England personnel director Eliot Wolf called Efton Chism into his office to break some news. Chism, looking a little nervous, took a seat at the table.

“I just wanted to take this opportunity to thank you for everything,” said Wolf on a video released by the team.

The ominous beginning to the meeting then took a pleasant turn.

“And let you know that you made the team,” he continued. “And we’re excited about where you’ve started out. … Had you rated as draftable, and you rewarded our scouts with your hard work, your determination and your effort. I thank you for everything. You’ve earned it.”

Chism stood out in the NFL preseason, catching 12 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns in the Patriots’ first two preseason games.

“Sitting down, you always get a little bit of butterflies, and then he told me I made the team,” said Chism on the same video. “Huge blessing. Huge honor. I’m so thankful for the opportunity.

Chism starred at Monroe as a receiver and a defensive back. A Herald All-Area selection, Chism finished the 2019 season with 1,232 yards of total offense and 14 touchdowns. During his Monroe career, the 2020 grad caught 166 passes for 2,581 yards and 31 touchdowns.

“Such a nice kid,” Darrow said. “I mean, just humble and obviously a great talent. I remember Efton when he was a little kid coming through our program, and you know, as a freshman, (he was) bright-eyed and bushy-tailed and all that stuff. And just a worker, man. I’m so proud of him.”

Despite his standout high school career, his 5-foot-10 frame and slender build kept the big-time college programs from calling. Chism, though, found a fit at Eastern, which has put several receivers — including current Seahawks slot receiver Cooper Kupp — in the NFL.

Chism became a two-time Big Sky first-team receiver, and was named an All-American after his season in 2024 after catching 120 passes for 1,311 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Darrow, who was the offensive line coach during Chism’s time at Monroe, said Chism stayed connected with the Bearcats football program while away at college.

“He’s come back, and for every bye week Eastern’s had for the last three years at least, he’s been on our sideline,” said Darrow, who was one of Chism’s classroom teachers at Monroe. “And he’s done a little pregame speech for the kids, and I think we all kind of feel his story in our program. I think every kid feels like they’re Efton’s friend. He’s that kind of kid, and it’s no surprise at all he’s had so much success. He’s such a good person, and he works so hard.”