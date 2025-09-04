Experts make their Week 1 predictions
Published 10:00 am Thursday, September 4, 2025
Here we go! The long wait is over, and football is back.
There are few forms of entertainment these days that provide more fun for your entertainment dollar than going to a high school sporting event. Though our panel of local high school football experts may know — for the most part — who’s going to win, it’s still worth finding your way off the couch and into a local high school football stadium to see it for yourself.
These picks are just for fun. As KRKO Radio and Everett AquaSox public address announcer Tom Lafferty says during between-inning contests: No wagering.
Here are the picks for Week 1 of the high school football season from the experts:
Aaron Coe | Herald Sports Editor
Archbishop Murphy over Lakewood
Tulalip Heritage over Concrete
Mountlake Terrace over Cascade
Jackson over Everett
Kamiak over Meadowdale
KRKO Radio game: Lake Stevens over Sumner
Arlington over Sedro-Woolley
Glacier Peak over Juanita
Monroe over Bishop Blanchet
Seattle Prep over Snohomish
Stanwood over Spanaway Lake
Cedarcrest over Marysville-Getchell
Sehome over Marysville Pilchuck
Shorewood over Redmond
Bellingham over Lynnwood
Edmonds-Woodway over Lindbergh
Interlake over Sultan
Granite Falls over East Jefferson
Christian (El Cajon, Calif.) over King’s
Saturday’s games
Shorecrest over Lakeside (Seattle)
Mount Vernon over Mariner
Naselle over Darrington
2024 season record: 152-41 (second place)
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Tom Lafferty | KRKO Radio
Archbishop Murphy over Lakewood
Tulalip Heritage over Concrete
Cascade over Mountlake Terrace
Jackson over Everett
Kamiak over Meadowdale
KRKO Radio game: Sumner over Lake Stevens
Sedro-Woolley over Arlington
Glacier Peak over Juanita
Monroe over Bishop Blanchet
Seattle Prep over Snohomish
Spanaway Lake over Stanwood
Cedarcrest over Marysville-Getchell
Sehome over Marysville Pilchuck
Shorewood over Redmond
Bellingham over Lynnwood
Edmonds-Woodway over Lindbergh
Interlake over Sultan
Granite Falls over East Jefferson
Christian (El Cajon, Calif.) over King’s
Saturday’s games
Shorecrest over Lakeside (Seattle)
Mount Vernon over Mariner
Naselle over Darrington
2024 season record: 146-47 (third place)
— — — — — —
Steve Willits | Co-Host Prep Sports Weekly
Archbishop Murphy over Lakewood
Tulalip Heritage over Concrete
Mountlake Terrace over Cascade
Jackson over Everett
Kamiak over Meadowdale
KRKO Radio game: Sumner over Lake Stevens
Sedro-Woolley over Arlington
Glacier Peak over Juanita
Monroe over Bishop Blanchet
Seattle Prep over Snohomish
Stanwood over Spanaway Lake
Cedarcrest over Marysville-Getchell
Sehome over Marysville Pilchuck
Shorewood over Redmond
Bellingham over Lynnwood
Edmonds-Woodway over Lindbergh
Interlake over Sultan
Granite Falls over East Jefferson
King’s over Christian (El Cajon, Calif.)
Saturday’s games
Lakeside (Seattle) over Shorecrest
Mount Vernon over Mariner
Naselle over Darrington
2024 season record: 155-39 (champion)