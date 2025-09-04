Experts make their Week 1 predictions

Here we go! The long wait is over, and football is back.

There are few forms of entertainment these days that provide more fun for your entertainment dollar than going to a high school sporting event. Though our panel of local high school football experts may know — for the most part — who’s going to win, it’s still worth finding your way off the couch and into a local high school football stadium to see it for yourself.

These picks are just for fun. As KRKO Radio and Everett AquaSox public address announcer Tom Lafferty says during between-inning contests: No wagering.

Here are the picks for Week 1 of the high school football season from the experts:

Aaron Coe | Herald Sports Editor

Archbishop Murphy over Lakewood

Tulalip Heritage over Concrete

Mountlake Terrace over Cascade

Jackson over Everett

Kamiak over Meadowdale

KRKO Radio game: Lake Stevens over Sumner

Arlington over Sedro-Woolley

Glacier Peak over Juanita

Monroe over Bishop Blanchet

Seattle Prep over Snohomish

Stanwood over Spanaway Lake

Cedarcrest over Marysville-Getchell

Sehome over Marysville Pilchuck

Shorewood over Redmond

Bellingham over Lynnwood

Edmonds-Woodway over Lindbergh

Interlake over Sultan

Granite Falls over East Jefferson

Christian (El Cajon, Calif.) over King’s

Saturday’s games

Shorecrest over Lakeside (Seattle)

Mount Vernon over Mariner

Naselle over Darrington

2024 season record: 152-41 (second place)

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Tom Lafferty | KRKO Radio

Archbishop Murphy over Lakewood

Tulalip Heritage over Concrete

Cascade over Mountlake Terrace

Jackson over Everett

Kamiak over Meadowdale

KRKO Radio game: Sumner over Lake Stevens

Sedro-Woolley over Arlington

Glacier Peak over Juanita

Monroe over Bishop Blanchet

Seattle Prep over Snohomish

Spanaway Lake over Stanwood

Cedarcrest over Marysville-Getchell

Sehome over Marysville Pilchuck

Shorewood over Redmond

Bellingham over Lynnwood

Edmonds-Woodway over Lindbergh

Interlake over Sultan

Granite Falls over East Jefferson

Christian (El Cajon, Calif.) over King’s

Saturday’s games

Shorecrest over Lakeside (Seattle)

Mount Vernon over Mariner

Naselle over Darrington

2024 season record: 146-47 (third place)

— — — — — —

Steve Willits | Co-Host Prep Sports Weekly

Archbishop Murphy over Lakewood

Tulalip Heritage over Concrete

Mountlake Terrace over Cascade

Jackson over Everett

Kamiak over Meadowdale

KRKO Radio game: Sumner over Lake Stevens

Sedro-Woolley over Arlington

Glacier Peak over Juanita

Monroe over Bishop Blanchet

Seattle Prep over Snohomish

Stanwood over Spanaway Lake

Cedarcrest over Marysville-Getchell

Sehome over Marysville Pilchuck

Shorewood over Redmond

Bellingham over Lynnwood

Edmonds-Woodway over Lindbergh

Interlake over Sultan

Granite Falls over East Jefferson

King’s over Christian (El Cajon, Calif.)

Saturday’s games

Lakeside (Seattle) over Shorecrest

Mount Vernon over Mariner

Naselle over Darrington

2024 season record: 155-39 (champion)