Outdoor author Ken Wilcox rounds up fall hiking recommendations

EVERETT — As summer winds to an end and leaves start to change color, Ken Wilcox, an outdoor writer and author of “Hiking Snohomish County: 140 Hikes & Walks,” has some suggestions on how to get out and about in the county.

Wilcox moved to Snohomish County when he was 14 and grew up an avid hiker. In 1980, he moved to Bellingham to attend Western Washington University and stayed working in Whatcom County after graduation, later publishing his first book, “Hiking in Whatcom County.” Thirty-eight years later, the book is in its seventh edition.

After the first few editions, Wilcox decided to write another trail guide book, this time for Snohomish County. The first edition came out in 1988. The third edition was published last October.

For this roundup of fall hikes, Wilcox has suggestions from casual strolls. From renovated boardwalks to scaling mountains off Mountain Loop Highway, there’s a hike for everyone to appreciate the outdoors of Snohomish County.

Scriber Lake (Lynnwood) – The new boardwalk around little Scriber Lake is a great walk anytime and sure to be rich with fall colors as the season progresses. Connecting paths remain a work in progress. Access from the upgraded parking area and restrooms off 198th St. SW near Scriber Lake Rd.

Brightwater Nature Area (Bothell/Woodinville) – The extensive family-friendly trail system here leads among colorful meadow and wetlands to mixed forest and streams. Expect mostly easy walking with some boardwalk and hills. You’ll hardly notice that there’s a regional sewage and stormwater treatment facility here. The environmental education center helps explain where the poop goes! Access from the Woodinville-Snohomish Rd at 228th St SE.

Penny Creek Natural Area (Mill Creek) – An easy one-mile loop circles a large, open-water wetland where you can view the incoming waterfowl migration as the autumn season progresses. Interpretive signs explain why this is such an important habitat area. Access from 35th Ave SE south of 132nd St SE.

Osprey Park (Sultan) – From September through November you’ll have a reasonable chance of seeing several species of salmon migrating up the Sultan River. Level trails in lush forest lead to numerous views of the water. From U.S. 2 in Sultan, turn north on 4th St. then left on High St.

Lord Hill (Snohomish) – For more moderate hiking, Lord Hill’s nearly 30 miles of trails pass through a variety of coniferous and deciduous landscapes that evolve with the seasons. Temple Pond makes a pleasant fall hike, which can be nicely combined with the view from the Rock Candy Lookout. Navigating so many trails in this nearly 1,500-acre park can be a little confusing, so carry a map or snap a photo of the map at the trailhead. Access the park from high up the hill on 127th Ave SE.

Sky Valley Vista (Gold Bar) – This moderate hike on a well maintained trail leads to a wide view of the Skykomish River Valley. Go earlier or later in the day when it’s sunny out. The low-angle light helps accent the fall colors against the evergreen forests and craggy peaks rising above. Park at the north end of 429th St off May Creek Rd., a little east of Wallace Falls State Park.

Mountain Loop Highway – The 30-mile drive from Granite Falls to Barlow Pass offers countless opportunities for taking in a veritable explosion of fall colors, beginning later in September and lasting into November. Dozens of hiking trails can be accessed from the Mountain Loop, often leading to pretty lakes, old-growth forests, and high-elevation views for those willing the make the grind. A few fall favorites include Big Four Ice Caves (easy), Perry Creek (moderate), and Ashland Lakes (moderate). Or for more challenging hikes before the snow sets in, consider Cutthroat Lakes, Mount Dickerman or Mount Pilchuck. Be sure to stop at the Public Service Center in Verlot for current information, trail permits (if needed), clean restrooms, and some great exhibits on the area’s rich history.

Ken Wilcox is an outdoor writer and author of Hiking Snohomish County: 140 Hikes & Walks, which covers the entire region from the Salish Sea to the North Cascades. His blog can be found at www.kenwilcox.com.

Eliza Aronson: 425-339-3434; eliza.aronson@heraldnet.com; X: @ElizaAronson.

Eliza’s stories are supported by the Herald’s Environmental and Climate Reporting Fund.