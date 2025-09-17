Lake Stevens No. 1 in media and coaches football polls

Lake Stevens’ Seth Price celebrates after scoring the game-winning touchdown against Sumner on Sept. 5 in Lake Stevens. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school football teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2025, by WIAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

Class 4A

1. Lake Stevens (5) (2-0) 77

2. Gonzaga Prep (2) (2-0) 68

3. Graham-Kapowsin (1) (2-0) 61

4. Chiawana (2-0) 59

5. Sumner (1-1) 50

6. Puyallup (2-0) 33

7. Bothell (2-0) 24

8. Curtis (2-0) 19

9. Moses Lake (2-0) 13

10. Richland (2-0) 11

Others receiving votes: Glacier Peak 10, Camas 7, Bethel 5, Kamiakin 1, Kennedy Catholic 1, Mead 1.

Class 3A

1. Eastside Catholic (4) (2-0) 74

2. O’Dea (3) (1-1) 66

3. Mount Tahoma (1) (2-0) 60

4. Bellevue (1-1) 59

5. Kennewick (2-0) 53

6. Enumclaw (2-0)30

7. Lakes (2-0) 28

8. Seattle Prep (2-0) 25

9. Mt. Spokane (2-0) 19

10. Federal Way (2-0) 9

10. Tacoma (Lincoln) (1-1) 9

Others receiving votes: Sedro-Woolley 4, Rainier Beach 4.

Class 2A

1. Anacortes (6) (2-0) 78

2. Lynden (2-0) 67

3. Archbishop Murphy (2) (2-0) 65

4. Tumwater (1-1) 52

5. Franklin Pierce (1-1) 42

6. Othello (2-0) 40

7. East Valley (Yakima) (2-0) 35

8. Prosser (2-0) 23

9. Sehome (1-1) 16

10. Orting (2-0) 10

Others receiving votes: W. F. West 6, North Kitsap 4, Renton 1, Bellingham 1.

Class 1A

1. Royal (7) (2-0) 70

2. Cashmere (2-0) 60

3. Lynden Christian (2-0) 55

4. Montesano (2-0) 46

5. Nooksack Valley (2-0) 43

6. Seton Catholic (1-1) 33

7. Cascade Christian (2-0) 27

8. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) (2-0) 11

9. LaCenter (1-1) 10

10. Life Christian Academy (0-2) 9

Others receiving votes: King’s, Mount Baker 6, Zillah 5, Meridian 3, Colville 1.

Class 2B

1. Toledo (2) (2-0) 53

2. Okanogan (1) (1-1) 49

3. Tri-Cities Prep (1) (2-0)46

4. Freeman (2) (1-1) 45

5. Onalaska (1-1) 38

6. Northwest Christian (Colbert) (2-0) 31

7. Napavine (1-1) 28

8. Newport (2-0) 13

9. Adna (1-1) 9

9. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley (2-0) 9

Others receiving votes: Liberty Bell 8, Liberty (Spangle) 1.

Class 1B

1. Liberty Christian (3) (1-0) 47

2. Wilbur-Creston (1) (2-0) 46

3. Almira/Coulee-Hartline (1) (2-0) 42

4. DeSales (Walla Walla) (3-0) 33

5. Wahkiakum (2-0) 12

Others receiving votes: Naselle 7, Odessa 7, Pomeroy 6.

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Washington State Football Coaches Association Poll

Class 4A

1. Lake Stevens

2. Graham-Kapowsin

3. Sumner

4. Gonzaga Prep

5. Chiawana

6. Puyallup

7. Bothell

8. Moses Lake

9. Camas

10. Curtis

10. Eastlake

Class 3A

1. O’Dea

2. Eastside Catholic

3. Bellevue

4. Mount Tahoma

5. Kennewick

6. Mt. Spokane

7. Enumclaw

8. Lincoln (Tacoma)

9. Lakes

10. Sedro-Woolley 4

Class 2A

1. Anacortes

2. Lynden

3. Tumwater

4. Archbishop Murphy

5. Franklin Pierce

6. Othello

7. Sehome

8. Orting

9. East Valley (Yakima)

10. North Kitsap

Class 1A

1. Royal

2. Lynden Christian

3. Cashmere

4. Nooksack Valley

5. Cascade Christian

6. Montesano

7. Mount Baker

8. Seton Catholic

8. LaCenter

10. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls)

Class 2B

1. Freeman

2. Tri-Cities Prep

3. Okanogan

4. Onalaska

5. Toledo

6. Napavine

7. Northwest Christian (Colbert)

8. Liberty Bell

8. Adna

10. Asotin

Class 1B

1. Liberty Christian

2. Wilbur-Creston

3. Almira/Coulee-Hartline

4. Wahkiakum

5. DeSales (Walla Walla)

6. Naselle

7. Pomeroy

8. Neah Bay

9. Odessa

10. Garfield-Palouse