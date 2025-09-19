Weekend prep roundup for Sept. 19-20:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

FRIDAY

VOLLEYBALL

Non-league

Meadowdale 3, Marysville Getchell 0

MARYSVILLE — The Mavericks (1-3 overall) earned their first win of the season in three sets (25-20, 25-15, 25-22) over the Chargers (1-3). Ja’elle Jenkins (14) and Violet DuBois (12) combined for 26 kills while Rian Paris had 16 assists for Meadowdale. Marysville Getchell had three players record double-digit digs in Lauren Hoffer (18), Sophia Gilbert (13) and Kenzie Guerrero (10). Katrina Gutenkauf also had 18 assists for the Chargers.

♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦

BOYS TENNIS

Non-league

Jackson 4, Redmond 3

Singles: Samuel Song (J) def. Pritish Paul 6-1, 6-4. Andy Stark (J) def. Ethan Zheng 7-5, 6-0. Arthur Egle (R) def. Saurish Srivastava 6-2, 7-5. Rithik Ravindran (R) def. Jordan Gagon 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Ashton Berman-Arhan Sinha (J) def. Adarsh Prasad-Peter Loukianchkov 6-0, 6-0. Rajveer Lahankar-Ryan Wijaya (J) def. Dakish Aggrawal-Peter Le 6-2, 7-5. Alex Merceline-Varun Codambakken (R) def. Chris Cho-Jacob Chiang 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

— — — — — —

Archbishop Murphy and Lakewood at District 1 2A Doubles Tournament, scores not reported.

— — — — — —

SATURDAY

GIRLS SOCCER

Non-league

Everett 2, Cascade 1

EVERETT — Avery Hammer and Ashley Ximena each scored a goal for the Seagulls (4-2-0 overall). Caylee Krestle had the goal for Cascade (1-4-0).

— — — — — —

Oak Harbor 2, Lakewood 0

♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦

VOLLEYBALL

Non-league

Darrington 3, Pe Ell 2

PE ELL — Crimson Vincent led the Loggers to a 15-6 win in the decisive fifth set with a 12 service run on a 16-for-16 serving day. Sophie Ross contributed 12 kills and nine digs as Darrington (4-1 overall) won by set scores of 13-25, 25-19, 22-25, 25-22, 15-6. Abigail Cochran added five blocks, five kills and two aces.

— — — — — —

Granite Falls 3, Marysville Pilchuck 0

♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦

CROSS COUNTRY

Three Course Challenge

SEASIDE, Ore. — Runners from Meadowdale competed in an event featuring a large number of schools.

Results can be found HERE.

South Whidbey 46th Carl Westling Invitational

LANGLEY — Runners from Arlington, Cascade, Glacier Peak, Granite Falls, Jackson, Kamiak, King’s, Lake Stevens, Lynnwood, Mariner, Mountlake Terrace and Sultan competed in the 35-school event.

Full results can be found HERE.

— — — — — —

28th Annual Wenatchee XC Invite (canceled due to fires/air quality)