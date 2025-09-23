Everett Council, Dist. 2: Crowther offers needed change

In 2019, I had the honor to participate in the city’s first Districting Commission. At its heart, districting is about our neighborhoods having their own voice and representation. This year’s election offers us an opportunity to reflect on our choice of voting for council districts, and ask ourselves how are we doing? My simple answer would be not well. Do I feel represented? Do we have a representative in our district that listens and addresses the issues I’m concerned about? My answer is no

As a retired person, I have free time and go for walks in the Port Gardner neighborhood. And I can honestly tell you, I do not feel safe. Every time I walk, I’m shocked to see how visible our homelessness and crime issues are. In the last four years, our city council has had some critical votes on public safety and for me, it was an opportunity to see where our council members stand on the issue. Councilmember Paula Rhyne voted against banning public drug use, voted against mandatory minimum sentences for repeat offenders and voted against the “no sit, no lie” policy.

It’s time for a change, and that change comes in the form of Ryan Crowther. Ryan has already proven himself as a leader, a listener and a doer. Crowther will address the issues of public safety and homelessness, and has the support from three returning City Council members because he’s someone they know they can work with. Please support Crowther for Everett City Council, District 2.

John Monroe

Everett