Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for Sept. 14-20

The Athlete of the Week nominees for Sept. 14-20. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Wednesday’s paper.

Last week’s winner

Beau Everson | Granite Falls football

The junior running back rushed for 157 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries as the Tigers defeated Sultan 42-0 on Sept. 12. Everson won The Herald’s Athlete of the Week for Sept. 7-13 by claiming 380 (57.32%) of the 663 votes.

This week’s nominees

Kalab Bartlett-Wood | Arlington football

The senior quarterback registered 156 passing yards and 115 on the ground, accounting for four TDs total — two by air and two on the ground on Sept. 19. On just his second carry of the night, Bartlett-Wood found a 50-yard house call.

Finley Greear | Monroe soccer

The freshman contributed to five of Monroe’s six scores, three of which were goals in her first career hat trick on Sept. 18.

Lucy Mortimer | King’s volleyball

The senior outside hitter was all over the court against Overlake on Sept. 17 with 23 kills and 39 digs.

Ava Urbanozo | Everett volleyball

The junior had 45 assists against Glacier Peak on Sept. 15, eclipsing 1,000 in her career to reach 1,018 total.

Mason Wilson | Mountlake Terrace football

The junior quarterback ran wild against Meadowdale, carrying the ball 16 times for 201 yards and four touchdowns on Sept. 19. He also threw for 116 yards on 7-for-9 passing.

Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based on stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com. Nominees must be submitted by 9 a.m. Monday. Did we miss someone? It could be because individual stats were not reported to The Herald. Coaches/scorekeepers: Please report results by 10:30 p.m. on the day of the event. To participate in the voting, visit heraldnet.com.