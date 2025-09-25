Everett School Board: Attack ads smear all candidates

Appalling doesn’t even come close to the visceral reactions we had to James and Shelly Lee’s ongoing smear campaign, regarding the Everett Public Schools board positions 1, 2 and 3, which pollutes the campaigns of all six candidates.

Life isn’t about you and getting what you want. It’s about learning lessons. The Lees have used their daughter as a prop, at the most vulnerable time in her life, for their own personal agenda.

The Lees’ flyer has encouraged us to further research which candidates behave with integrity and impartiality. It is also interesting to note that the three candidates that James and Shelly purportedly endorse have rejected their financial contributions; the candidates are not for sale.

We encourage the Lees to use their wealth to benefit the Everett community as a whole, as well as for their daughter’s well being.

Terri and Rod Amburgy

Everett