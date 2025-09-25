Lake Stevens’ offense pushes Vikings to 5-0 start

Lake Stevens’ Olivia Gonzales blocks a tipped ball from coming over the net during the 4A district semifinal game on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024 in Lynnwood, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Prep volleyball roundup for Thursday, Sept. 25:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco 4A

Lake Stevens 3, Arlington 0

LAKE STEVENS — An offensive explosion propelled the Vikings (5-0 overall, 3-0 league) to a 25-12, 25-17, 25-15 sweep over the Eagles (2-4, 1-1). Olivia Gonzales and Laura Eichert starred on both sides of the net, as Gonzales totaled 48 assists and 10 assists while Eichert went for 26 kills and 10 digs herself. Holland Nobach recorded 15 digs for Arlington.

Wesco 3A/2A South

Archbishop Murphy 3, Mountlake Terrace 0

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE — The Wildcats (5-0, 2-0) weathered a tough second set to sweep the Hawks (1-4, 0-3) 25-18, 29-27, 25-15. Julia Navaluna kept the court clean with 15 digs while Teuila Halalilo contributed 29 assists to the Archbishop Murphy attack. Finishing for the Wildcats were Ashley Fletcher (15) and Emma McAuliff (11), who combined for 26 kills. No individual stats were reported for Mountlake Terrace.

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Meadowdale at Shorecrest, score not reported

Northwest 2B/1B

Darrington 3, Coupeville 0

DARRINGTON — The Loggers (6-1, 2-0) swept the Wolves 25-22, 25-18, 25-18 as Ava Pater racked up 25 assists. Abigail Cochran (seven) and Lucy Stewart (five) combined for 12 blocks for Darrington.

Emerald Sound

King’s 3, Bear Creek 0

Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 3, Granite Falls 0

Northwest

Sehome 3, Lakewood 1

Non-league

Everett 3, Shorewood 0

Lynnwood 3, Marysville Getchell 0

Edmonds-Woodway 3, Mariner 0

Kamiak 3, Cascade 0