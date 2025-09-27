Last-second TD lifts Mavs over league-leading Warriors

Prep football roundup for Friday, Sept. 26:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

FRIDAY

Wesco 3A South

Meadowdale 34, Edmonds-Woodway 31

EDMONDS — Meadowdale junior Zekiah Gamble scrambled to his left with 10 seconds remaining and heaved a prayer into the end zone from 17 yards out into a crowd of players with his team trailing by four. Senior receiver Kealoha Kepo’o-Sabate managed to pull down the pass to secure an upset win for the Mavericks (2-2 overall, 1-2 league). The host Warriors (3-1, 2-1), who came into the day leading the league, clawed back from down 10 in the fourth to take the lead with four minutes remaining before Gamble and company found the winner.

Gamble finished with 118 yards passing and three TDs, while running back Cayden Rivera led the Meadowdale ground game with 143 yards on just 12 carries. Aidan Osborne was also featured on the ground, taking his 11 carries for 75 yards and two TDs. It was a valiant effort for the Edmonds-Woodway rushing attack, as Carmelo LaRocca (74 rushing yards) scored two of his three TDs in that fourth-quarter comeback attempt. Nathan Schlack also made an 83-yard house call on a kick return while QB George Gizzi threw for 225 yards for the Warriors.

Mountlake Terrace 29, Shorecrest 0

EDMONDS — The Hawks (4-0, 2-0) earned their third shutout of the season in a commanding win over the Scots (2-2, 0-2). Mountlake Terrace’s rushing attack carried its offense, as QB Mason Wilson scampered for 107 yards while Cody Ekanayake picked up 82 yards and a TD on 13 carries on a night where the Hawks ran for 315 yards. Shorecrest’s Isaiah Blidchenko managed 99 yards on 23 carries in the loss.

Read The Herald’s full report of the game HERE.

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Everett 42, Monroe 21

Wesco 4A

Lake Stevens 56, Mariner 0

LAKE STEVENS — The Vikings (4-0, 2-0) defended their top-ranked status with a shutout win against the Marauders (0-4, 0-2). QB Blake Moser threw for five TDs on 134 yards while Lake Stevens compiled 206 yards on the ground with three rush TDs. Keegan Brown totaled three sacks on the night for the Vikings, while Max Cook and Kekoa Okiyama each hauled in two receiving TDs. No individual stats were reported for Mariner.

Jackson 40, Cascade 30

EVERETT — The Timberwolves (1-3, 1-1) held off a second-half push from the Bruins (0-4, 0-2) to pick up their first win of the season on homecoming night. Jackson led 34-6 heading into the halftime break, but Cascade pulled within 10 by the game’s end in its closest game of the season. No individual stats were reported.

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Arlington 42, Kamiak 21

EVERETT — Arlington completed 13 of 18 passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns and returned a kickoff 97 yards for the final score as the Eagles improved to 2-2 overall and 2-0 in league. Quarterback Connor Maxwell completed 17 of 21 passes for 121 yards and a pair of touchdowns for Kamiak (0-4, 0-1). Individual statistics were not reported for Arlington.

Wesco 3A North

Stanwood 13, Snohomish 7

Marysville Pilchuck 34, Marysville Getchell 27

Northwest

Archbishop Murphy 61, Bellingham 28

Squalicum 56, Lakewood 7

Northwest 2B/1B

Darrington 58, La Conner 20

LA CONNER — QB Hunter Anderson contributed to six TDs as the Loggers (3-1, 3-0) stayed undefeated in league play with a massive win over the Braves. Four of Anderson’s scores came on the ground, where he ran for 53 yards. Anderson also threw two touchdowns on 7-for-10 passing. Grady Stuvland added 62 rushing yards and two scores, while Creed Wright and Chevy Vincent each caught a TD for Darrington.

Non-league

Glacier Peak 30, Post Falls (ID.) 18

CHENEY — The Grizzlies (4-0) took down the Post Falls Trojans in a neutral-site game at Eastern Washington University thanks to a balanced attack. QB Oliver Setterburg threw for two TDs, one to Zach Albright and one to Matt Kowalski. Michael Darling found the end zone twice himself, once on the ground and once on a kickoff return, as Glacier Peak kept its perfect start to the season going.

Granite Falls 27, Blaine 6

Brian Sanchez carried the ball 29 times for 92 yards and three TDs to make sure the Tigers stayed perfect at 4-0 overall. Gino Howard added 71 yards and a touchdown on four carries while posting five tackles and a pass defensed on the other side of the ball. Landon Gwinner finished with nine tackles (including two for loss) and two assists as Granite Falls shut out the Borderites in the second half.

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King’s 46, Elma 0

Mount Baker 59, Sultan 14

Northwest 1B

Tulalip Heritage 58, Lummi Nation 8

THURSDAY

Wesco 3A South

Shorewood 56, Lynnwood 0

EDMONDS — The Stormrays (4-0, 2-0) got out to a 35-0 lead by the half against the Royals (0-4, 0-3) to stay undefeated in a shutout win. Second-string signal caller Julien Woodruff emerged as a star in last week’s win over Monroe, and he followed that performance up with a four-TD night against Lynnwood — all by the air. Lukas Wanke hauled in two of those scores while Finn Bachler had one touchdown receiving and one on the ground. Cole Petschl led the Shorewood shutout effort with eight tackles. No individual stats were reported for Lynnwood.