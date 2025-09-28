Downtown Everett stadium: Regular frogs reject new pad

I’ve been a frog for a long time, over 60 million years, and way back in frog history they wanted to create a Luxurious Frog Pond with lily pads, and water fountains, and wonderful things to eat so our best jumping frogs could jump in front of all the rest of us frogs.

It was an idea created by …. the Messianic Legislative Bullfrog. Or, as we regular frogs call it, the MLB.

The MLB told us regular frogs that if we didn’t build the most Luxurious Frog Pond, the MLB would take our best jumping frogs away and leave us regular frogs with nothing. We regular frogs couldn’t pay for the Luxurious Frog Pond. So, the MLB changed the design build plan. The MLB thought it was OK to take lots of lily pads out and lots of the water fountains out to start because the MLB knew, they could add more lily pads and water fountains later and get the money from us regular frogs, later and call it the Downtown Frog Pond.

But the regular frogs were a lot smarter than the MLB thought.

The regular frogs were very happy and excited to watch the elite frogs jump right up to the MLB. And the regular frogs also knew that generations and generations of frogs would have to pay for that Luxurious Downtown Frog Pond.

All the Frogs started singing in the streets. And at hearings, and during campaigns.

They started singing: “We got frogs that are green. And frogs that are brown. But we don’t want no frogs downtown.”

John E. Martin

Mountlake Terrace