Clear warnings of failures of medical research

Current medical research is far from being the so-called gold standard of the world. Those in the medical hierarchy have sounded consistent and clear warnings for decades: Dr. Marcia Angell, former editor of the New England Journal of Medicine, stated that it’s no longer possible to believe much of the clinical research that is published or to rely on the judgment of trusted physicians or authoritative medical guidelines (from the CDC, FDA, and WHO).

Dr. Richard Horton, of the Lancet Medical Journal, noted that half of all medical research is unreliable, if not completely false, that the amount of bad research is alarming, and that data is structured to fit a theory. One out of 3 researchers even admitted they would use deceptive means in their medical research.

Dr. Benjamin Rush warned that unless we put medical freedom into the Constitution, the time would come when medicine organizes into an undercover dictatorship to restrict the art of healing and that the Constitution of the Republic should make a special privilege for medical freedom.

Ted Neff

Edmonds