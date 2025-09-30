Glacier Peak, Arlington, Edmonds-Woodway sweep Tuesday opponents

Prep volleyball roundup for Tuesday, Sept. 30:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco 4A

Glacier Peak 3, Cascade 0

SNOHOMISH — Alyssa Box’s 26 assists and Olivia Lincoln’s 12 kills paced the Grizzlies (5-2 overall, 3-1 league) to a sweep by set scores of 25-20, 25-10 and 25-13. Ashley Jang went 16-for-17 on serves with four aces for GP. Innessa Dmitruk had 16 digs for Cascade (3-3, 1-3).

Arlington 3, Jackson 0

ARLINGTON — Emme Shaffer (15 kills, six digs, ace) and Audrey Marsh (13 assists, four aces, four digs) contributed to the 25-23, 26-24, 25-11 sweep for Arlington (3-4 overall, 2-1 league). Individual statistics were not reported for the Timberwolves (0-6, 0-4).

— — — — — —

Kamiak 3, Mariner 0

Wesco 3A/2A South

Archbishop Murphy 3, Meadowdale 0

LYNNWOOD — Ashley Fletcher (11 kills, 12 digs), Teuila Halalilo (30 assists, two aces, block) and Julia Navaluna (10 digs, ace) led the Wildcats (6-0 overall, 3-0 league) to win by scores of 25-16, 25-16, 25-20. Individual statistics were not reported for Meadowdale (2-5, 1-3).

Edmonds-Woodway 3, Mountlake Terrace 0

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE — The Warriors (3-3 overall, 1-1 league) levied a sweep by set scores of 25-23, 25-23 and 25-20 thanks to Addy Pontak’s 15 digs and nine kills and two aces from Indira Carey-Boxley. Individual statistics were not reported for Mounlake Terrace (1-4, 0-3).

— — — — — —

Non-league

Lake Stevens 3, Lynnwood 0

LAKE STEVENS — Laura Eichert’s 17 kills, five digs, two blocks and an ace led the No. 3 Vikings (7-0) to a 25-15, 25-13, 25-8 sweep. Audrey Williams had four blocks and four kills for Lynnwood (2-5).

Shorewood 3, Shorecrest 1

Northwest

Sedro-Woolley 3, Lakewood 2

Emerald Sound

Granite Falls at King’s, score not reported