Shorecrest OT goal shocks Shorewood on Tuesday

Shorecrest’s Olivia Taylor keeps the ball away from Edmonds-Woodway’s Magdalena Waters during the game on Sept. 23 in Shoreline. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Shorecrest’s Olivia Taylor keeps the ball away from Edmonds-Woodway’s Magdalena Waters during the game on Sept. 23, 2025 in Shoreline, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Prep roundup for Tuesday, Sept. 30:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

GIRLS SOCCER

Wesco 3A/2A South

Shorecrest 2, Shorewood 1 (OT)

SHORELINE — Olivia Taylor’s sliding finish of a pass from Pip Watkinson gave Shorecrest a golden goal in overtime as the Scots knocked off district rival Shorewood. Watkinson scored the game’s first goal in the 68th minue on a free kick. Shorewood’s Sky Helstad evened the score at 1-1 in the 79th minute.

Archbishop Murphy 5, Meadowdale 2

EVERETT — Julianne Buchan’s hat trick and assist fueled the win for the Wildcats (6-1-1 overall, 4-1-1 league). Jane Bolin added two goals, while Laura Anderson set up her teammates with three assists. Morgan Burley added an assist for Archbishop Murphy. Individual statistics for Meadowdale (4-3-1, 2-2-1) were not reported.

Edmonds-Woodway 1, Mountlake Terrace 0

EDMONDS — Senior defender Mena Waters’ header off an assist from Juliana Brown in the third minute proved to be the game-winner for the Warriors (5-2-1 overall, 3-1-1 league). Jordyn Stokes had 13 saves in goal for Terrace (3-5-1, 1-4-1), while Morgan Smith recorded the shutout for Edmonds-Woodway.

Wesco 4A

Arlington 2, Glacier Peak 2

SNOHOMISH — Arlington took a 2-0 lead with a goal by Haley Wagester in the 10th minute, followed by a 13th-minute score from Kylee Russell.

Glacier Peak rebounded in the second half. Harper Morrill scored in the 58th minute off a pass from Reese Edwards. Morrill then set up Zoe Grose in the 75th minute before a scoreless overtime resulted in the draw.

Lake Stevens 4, Kamiak 0

LAKE STEVENS — The Vikings jumped on Kamiak early and cruised to a win.

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.

Jackson 6, Mariner 0

EVERETT — Stella Shaw recorded a hat trick and an assist to lead the Timberwolves (5-3-0 overall, 4-2-0 league). Emma Blakely added a brace and two assists, and Sydney McCoy also scored for Jackson. Mariner dropped to 0-7-1, 0-5-0.

Wesco 3A/2A North

Snohomish 3, Everett 2

Monroe 3, Stanwood 2

Marysville Getchell 1, Marysville Pilchuck 0

Northwest

Sedro-Woolley 2, Lakewood 1

Emerald Sound

Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 4, King’s 0

Non-league

Cascade 7, Lynnwood 2

Granite Falls 3, Sultan 0

♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦

GIRLS SWIMMING

Cascade 117, Mariner 30

200 medley relay—Cascade (Selma Sullivan, May Phut, Raegen Meyer, Purna Yogi); 200 freestyle—Yaretzi Lopez (M) 3:41.48. 200 individual medley—Meyer (C) 34.20; 100 butterfly—Sullivan (C) 1:39.82; 100 freestyle—Maya Dickerson (C) 1:15.07; 500 freestyle—Yogi (C) 9:53.54; 200 freestyle relay—Cascade (Lilly Beebe, Sherlene Navarro, Yelizaveta Bilgelm, Terefech Pendleton) 2:22.77; 100 backstroke—Dickerson (C) 1:25.62; 100 breaststroke—Meyer (C) 1:43.00; 400 freestyle relay—Cascade (Violet Yerrington, Sullivan, Meyer, Phut) 5:13.03.

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Meadowdale 88, Lynnwood 77