Shorecrest OT goal shocks Shorewood on Tuesday
Published 11:00 pm Tuesday, September 30, 2025
Prep roundup for Tuesday, Sept. 30:
(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)
GIRLS SOCCER
Wesco 3A/2A South
Shorecrest 2, Shorewood 1 (OT)
SHORELINE — Olivia Taylor’s sliding finish of a pass from Pip Watkinson gave Shorecrest a golden goal in overtime as the Scots knocked off district rival Shorewood. Watkinson scored the game’s first goal in the 68th minue on a free kick. Shorewood’s Sky Helstad evened the score at 1-1 in the 79th minute.
Archbishop Murphy 5, Meadowdale 2
EVERETT — Julianne Buchan’s hat trick and assist fueled the win for the Wildcats (6-1-1 overall, 4-1-1 league). Jane Bolin added two goals, while Laura Anderson set up her teammates with three assists. Morgan Burley added an assist for Archbishop Murphy. Individual statistics for Meadowdale (4-3-1, 2-2-1) were not reported.
Edmonds-Woodway 1, Mountlake Terrace 0
EDMONDS — Senior defender Mena Waters’ header off an assist from Juliana Brown in the third minute proved to be the game-winner for the Warriors (5-2-1 overall, 3-1-1 league). Jordyn Stokes had 13 saves in goal for Terrace (3-5-1, 1-4-1), while Morgan Smith recorded the shutout for Edmonds-Woodway.
Wesco 4A
Arlington 2, Glacier Peak 2
SNOHOMISH — Arlington took a 2-0 lead with a goal by Haley Wagester in the 10th minute, followed by a 13th-minute score from Kylee Russell.
Glacier Peak rebounded in the second half. Harper Morrill scored in the 58th minute off a pass from Reese Edwards. Morrill then set up Zoe Grose in the 75th minute before a scoreless overtime resulted in the draw.
Lake Stevens 4, Kamiak 0
LAKE STEVENS — The Vikings jumped on Kamiak early and cruised to a win.
Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.
Jackson 6, Mariner 0
EVERETT — Stella Shaw recorded a hat trick and an assist to lead the Timberwolves (5-3-0 overall, 4-2-0 league). Emma Blakely added a brace and two assists, and Sydney McCoy also scored for Jackson. Mariner dropped to 0-7-1, 0-5-0.
Wesco 3A/2A North
Snohomish 3, Everett 2
Monroe 3, Stanwood 2
Marysville Getchell 1, Marysville Pilchuck 0
Northwest
Sedro-Woolley 2, Lakewood 1
Emerald Sound
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 4, King’s 0
Non-league
Cascade 7, Lynnwood 2
Granite Falls 3, Sultan 0
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GIRLS SWIMMING
Cascade 117, Mariner 30
200 medley relay—Cascade (Selma Sullivan, May Phut, Raegen Meyer, Purna Yogi); 200 freestyle—Yaretzi Lopez (M) 3:41.48. 200 individual medley—Meyer (C) 34.20; 100 butterfly—Sullivan (C) 1:39.82; 100 freestyle—Maya Dickerson (C) 1:15.07; 500 freestyle—Yogi (C) 9:53.54; 200 freestyle relay—Cascade (Lilly Beebe, Sherlene Navarro, Yelizaveta Bilgelm, Terefech Pendleton) 2:22.77; 100 backstroke—Dickerson (C) 1:25.62; 100 breaststroke—Meyer (C) 1:43.00; 400 freestyle relay—Cascade (Violet Yerrington, Sullivan, Meyer, Phut) 5:13.03.
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Meadowdale 88, Lynnwood 77