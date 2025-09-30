Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for Sept. 21-27

The Athlete of the Week nominees for Sept. 21-27. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Wednesday’s paper.

Last week’s winner

Ava Urbanozo | Everett volleyball

The junior had 45 assists against Glacier Peak on Sept. 15, eclipsing 1,000 in her career to reach 1,018 total. Urbanozo won The Herald’s Athlete of the Week for Sept. 14-20 by claiming 361 (59.08%) of the 611 votes.

This week’s nominees

Hunter Anderson | Darrington football

The senior quarterback contributed to six TDs as the Loggers (3-1, 3-0) stayed undefeated in league play with a massive win over La Conner. Four of Anderson’s scores came on the ground, where he ran for 53 yards. Anderson also threw two touchdowns on 7-for-10 passing.

Heidi Chambers | Snohomish volleyball

The junior outside hitter posted 19 kills and 16 digs in a 3-0 win over Marysville Pilchuck on Sept. 22 and added 21 kills, 18 digs, two blocks and an ace in a 3-1 loss to Snohomish on Sept. 24.

Olivia Gonzales | Lake Stevens volleyball

The junior setter totaled 48 assists and 10 digs in a sweep of Arlington on Sept. 25.

Whitney Longspaugh | Stanwood volleyball

The junior outside hitter recorded 20 kills, eight digs and a service ace in a 3-1 victory over Snohomish on Sept. 24.

Mia Rheinheimer | Mountlake Terrace girls soccer

The senior midfielder scored a goal and registered four assists as the Hawks defeated Lynnwood 7-0 on Sept. 23.

Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based on stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com. Nominees must be submitted by 9 a.m. Monday. Did we miss someone? It could be because individual stats were not reported to The Herald. Coaches/scorekeepers: Please report results by 10:30 p.m. on the day of the event. To participate in the voting, visit heraldnet.com.