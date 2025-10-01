Lake Stevens holds top spot in state football polls
Published 6:36 pm Wednesday, October 1, 2025
Associated Press Poll
How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school football teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2025, by WIAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):
Class 4A
1. Lake Stevens (4) (4-0) 58
2. Gonzaga Prep (1) (4-0) 48
3. Graham-Kapowsin (4-0) 45
4. Puyallup (1) (4-0) 42
5. Chiawana (4-0) 38
6. Sumner (2-2) 28
7. Richland (4-0) 21
8. Moses Lake (4-0) 20
t-9. Glacier Peak (3-0) 13
t-9. Curtis (3-1) 13
Others receiving votes: Camas 2, Bethel, Mead 1.
Class 3A
1. O’Dea (5) (3-1) 57
2. Bellevue (1) (3-1) 47
3. Mount Tahoma (4-0) 44
4. Eastside Catholic (3-1) 41
5. Kennewick (4-0) 39
6. Lakes (4-0) 30
7. Enumclaw (4-0) 23
8. Sedro-Woolley (4-0) 13
9. Mt. Spokane (3-1) 12
10. Liberty (Renton) (4-0) 9
Others receiving votes: Seattle Prep 8, Rainier Beach 5, Mountlake Terrace 1, Stanwood 1.
Class 2A
1. Anacortes (4) (4-0) 58
2. Lynden (3-1) 49
3. Archbishop Murphy (2) (4-0) 44
4. Tumwater (3-1) 35
5. Othello (4-0) 30
6. East Valley (Yakima) (4-0) 29
7. Orting (4-0) 28
8. Sehome (3-1) 22
9. Franklin Pierce (2-2)9
10. Steilacoom (4-0) 8
Others receiving votes: Prosser 7, Olympic 4, W. F. West 4, West Valley (Spokane) 2, Selah 1.
Class 1A
1. Royal (6) (4-0) 60
2. Cashmere (4-0) 51
3. Lynden Christian (4-0) 49
4. Montesano (4-0) 37
5. Cascade Christian (4-0) 36
6. Colville (4-0) 15
7. King’s (3-1) 13
t-8. Mount Baker (3-1) 13
t-8. Meridian (4-0) 13
t-8. Seton Catholic (2-2) 13
Others receiving votes: La Center 8, Life Christian Academy 5, Nooksack Valley 5, Tenino 5, Zillah 4, Granite Falls 3.
Class 2B
1. Freeman (2) (3-1) 45
t-2. Toledo (2) (4-0) 42
t-2. Tri-Cities Prep (1) (4-0) 42
4. Newport (4-0) 34
5. Onalaska (3-1) 29
t-6. Reardan (4-0) 19
t-6. Okanogan (2-2) 19
t-8. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley (3-1) 12
t-8. Liberty Bell (3-1) 12
10. Kittitas (4-0) 9
Others receiving votes: Kittitas 9, Colfax 7, Adna 2, Toutle Lake 2, Kettle Falls 1.
Class 1B
1. DeSales (Walla Walla) (1) (6-0) 35
2. Wahkiakum (4-0) 33
3. Liberty Christian (3) (4-0) 30
4. Almira/Coulee-Hartline (2-1) 18
5. Odessa (4-0) 15
Others receiving votes: Pomeroy 14, Naselle 9, Tekoa-Rosalia 6.
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Washington State Football Coaches Association Poll
Class 4A
1. Lake Stevens
2. Graham-Kapowsin
3. Gonzaga Prep
4. Sumner
5. Puyallup
6. Chiawana
7. Moses Lake
8. Richland
9. Glacier Peak
10. Curtis
Class 3A
1. O’Dea
2. Bellevue
3. Mount Tahoma
4. Eastside Catholic
5. Kennewick
6. Enumclaw
7. Sedro-Woolley
8. Lakes
9. Mt. Spokane
10. Lincoln (Tacoma)
Class 2A
1. Anacortes
2. Tumwater
3. Archbishop Murphy
4. Lynden
5. Orting
6. Othello
7. Sehome
8. East Valley (Yakima)
9. Franklin Pierce
10. Steilacoom
Class 1A
1. Royal
2. Lynden Christian
3. Cashmere
4. Cascade Christian
5. Montesano
6. King’s
7. Mount Baker
8. La Center
9. Nooksack Valley
10. Seton Catholic
Class 2B
1. Freeman
2. Toledo
3. Tri-Cities Prep
4. Newport
5. Onalaska
6. Okanogan
7. Kittitas
8. Colfax
9. Reardan
10. Napvine
Class 1B
1. Liberty Christian
2. Wahkiakum
3. Almira/Coulee-Hartline
4. DeSales (Walla Walla)
5. Pomeroy
6. Odessa
7. Naselle
8. Wilbur-Creston-Keller
9. Garfield-Palouse
10. Neah Bay