Lake Stevens holds top spot in state football polls

Glacier Peak quarterback Oliver Setterberg prepares for the snap during a non-league game against Snohomish on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025 at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Snohomish, Wash. (Qasim Ali / The Herald)

Associated Press Poll

How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school football teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2025, by WIAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

Class 4A

1. Lake Stevens (4) (4-0) 58

2. Gonzaga Prep (1) (4-0) 48

3. Graham-Kapowsin (4-0) 45

4. Puyallup (1) (4-0) 42

5. Chiawana (4-0) 38

6. Sumner (2-2) 28

7. Richland (4-0) 21

8. Moses Lake (4-0) 20

t-9. Glacier Peak (3-0) 13

t-9. Curtis (3-1) 13

Others receiving votes: Camas 2, Bethel, Mead 1.

Class 3A

1. O’Dea (5) (3-1) 57

2. Bellevue (1) (3-1) 47

3. Mount Tahoma (4-0) 44

4. Eastside Catholic (3-1) 41

5. Kennewick (4-0) 39

6. Lakes (4-0) 30

7. Enumclaw (4-0) 23

8. Sedro-Woolley (4-0) 13

9. Mt. Spokane (3-1) 12

10. Liberty (Renton) (4-0) 9

Others receiving votes: Seattle Prep 8, Rainier Beach 5, Mountlake Terrace 1, Stanwood 1.

Class 2A

1. Anacortes (4) (4-0) 58

2. Lynden (3-1) 49

3. Archbishop Murphy (2) (4-0) 44

4. Tumwater (3-1) 35

5. Othello (4-0) 30

6. East Valley (Yakima) (4-0) 29

7. Orting (4-0) 28

8. Sehome (3-1) 22

9. Franklin Pierce (2-2)9

10. Steilacoom (4-0) 8

Others receiving votes: Prosser 7, Olympic 4, W. F. West 4, West Valley (Spokane) 2, Selah 1.

Class 1A

1. Royal (6) (4-0) 60

2. Cashmere (4-0) 51

3. Lynden Christian (4-0) 49

4. Montesano (4-0) 37

5. Cascade Christian (4-0) 36

6. Colville (4-0) 15

7. King’s (3-1) 13

t-8. Mount Baker (3-1) 13

t-8. Meridian (4-0) 13

t-8. Seton Catholic (2-2) 13

Others receiving votes: La Center 8, Life Christian Academy 5, Nooksack Valley 5, Tenino 5, Zillah 4, Granite Falls 3.

Class 2B

1. Freeman (2) (3-1) 45

t-2. Toledo (2) (4-0) 42

t-2. Tri-Cities Prep (1) (4-0) 42

4. Newport (4-0) 34

5. Onalaska (3-1) 29

t-6. Reardan (4-0) 19

t-6. Okanogan (2-2) 19

t-8. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley (3-1) 12

t-8. Liberty Bell (3-1) 12

10. Kittitas (4-0) 9

Others receiving votes: Kittitas 9, Colfax 7, Adna 2, Toutle Lake 2, Kettle Falls 1.

Class 1B

1. DeSales (Walla Walla) (1) (6-0) 35

2. Wahkiakum (4-0) 33

3. Liberty Christian (3) (4-0) 30

4. Almira/Coulee-Hartline (2-1) 18

5. Odessa (4-0) 15

Others receiving votes: Pomeroy 14, Naselle 9, Tekoa-Rosalia 6.

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Washington State Football Coaches Association Poll

Class 4A

1. Lake Stevens

2. Graham-Kapowsin

3. Gonzaga Prep

4. Sumner

5. Puyallup

6. Chiawana

7. Moses Lake

8. Richland

9. Glacier Peak

10. Curtis

Class 3A

1. O’Dea

2. Bellevue

3. Mount Tahoma

4. Eastside Catholic

5. Kennewick

6. Enumclaw

7. Sedro-Woolley

8. Lakes

9. Mt. Spokane

10. Lincoln (Tacoma)

Class 2A

1. Anacortes

2. Tumwater

3. Archbishop Murphy

4. Lynden

5. Orting

6. Othello

7. Sehome

8. East Valley (Yakima)

9. Franklin Pierce

10. Steilacoom

Class 1A

1. Royal

2. Lynden Christian

3. Cashmere

4. Cascade Christian

5. Montesano

6. King’s

7. Mount Baker

8. La Center

9. Nooksack Valley

10. Seton Catholic

Class 2B

1. Freeman

2. Toledo

3. Tri-Cities Prep

4. Newport

5. Onalaska

6. Okanogan

7. Kittitas

8. Colfax

9. Reardan

10. Napvine

Class 1B

1. Liberty Christian

2. Wahkiakum

3. Almira/Coulee-Hartline

4. DeSales (Walla Walla)

5. Pomeroy

6. Odessa

7. Naselle

8. Wilbur-Creston-Keller

9. Garfield-Palouse

10. Neah Bay