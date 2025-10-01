Monroe volleyball stays perfect with another sweep
Published 10:39 pm Wednesday, October 1, 2025
Prep roundup for Wednesday, Oct. 1:
(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)
VOLLEYBALL
Wesco 3A/2A North
Monroe 3, Marysville Getchell 0
MARYSVILLE — The Bearcats (7-0 overall, 3-0 league) swept the Chargers (1-7, 0-3) 25-9, 25-10, 25-16 with a balanced team performance. Shannara Peebles picked up a team-high eight kills and eight aces, while Maddie Walker had 11 digs for Monroe. Katrina Gutenkauf had 12 assists for Marysville Getchell while Lauren Hoffer also picked up 11 digs.
Non-league
Mountlake Terrace 3, Cascade 2
EVERETT — The Hawks (2-5) outlasted the Bruins (3-4) in a 16-25, 25-21, 27-25, 20-25, 15-11 thriller. Emerson Alley led Mountlake Terrace with 26 assists while Sarah Simula racked up eight kills and nine aces in the win. Maggie Christensen had 40 assists and seven aces to pair with 17 kills from Lucy Cox for Cascade.
Wesco 3A/2A South
Shorewood 3, Lynnwood 0
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CROSS COUNTRY
Non-league
Lynnwood, Marysville Pilchuck, Stanwood at Cascade, scores not reported
Lakewood, Meridian at Mount Vernon, scores not reported