Monroe volleyball stays perfect with another sweep

Monroe’s Maddie Walker digs the ball during the game against Snohomish on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024 in Monroe, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Prep roundup for Wednesday, Oct. 1:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

VOLLEYBALL

Wesco 3A/2A North

Monroe 3, Marysville Getchell 0

MARYSVILLE — The Bearcats (7-0 overall, 3-0 league) swept the Chargers (1-7, 0-3) 25-9, 25-10, 25-16 with a balanced team performance. Shannara Peebles picked up a team-high eight kills and eight aces, while Maddie Walker had 11 digs for Monroe. Katrina Gutenkauf had 12 assists for Marysville Getchell while Lauren Hoffer also picked up 11 digs.

Non-league

Mountlake Terrace 3, Cascade 2

EVERETT — The Hawks (2-5) outlasted the Bruins (3-4) in a 16-25, 25-21, 27-25, 20-25, 15-11 thriller. Emerson Alley led Mountlake Terrace with 26 assists while Sarah Simula racked up eight kills and nine aces in the win. Maggie Christensen had 40 assists and seven aces to pair with 17 kills from Lucy Cox for Cascade.

Wesco 3A/2A South

Shorewood 3, Lynnwood 0

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CROSS COUNTRY

Non-league

Lynnwood, Marysville Pilchuck, Stanwood at Cascade, scores not reported

Lakewood, Meridian at Mount Vernon, scores not reported