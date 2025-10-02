Arlington leverages strong defense in key league win

Arlington’s Emme Shaffer reacts to scoring point during the game against Stanwood on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Prep volleyball roundup for Thursday, Oct. 2:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco 4A

Arlington 3, Glacier Peak 0

ARLINGTON — The Eagles (4-4 overall, 3-1 league) earned a key league win over the Grizzlies (5-3, 3-2) by set scores of 25-19, 25-17 and 25-19. Emme Shaffer covered the entire court, racking up 21 kills and 14 digs for Arlington, which is tied with Kamiak for sole possession of second place in the league. The Eagles made keeping the hardwood clean a priority, as Phoebe Potong had 19 digs, Holland Nobach had 15 digs and Audrey Marsh (15 assists) and Grace Armes (11 assists) each picked up nine digs. No individual stats were reported for Glacier Peak.

Lake Stevens 3, Kamiak 0

MUKILTEO — The league-leading Vikings (8-0, 4-0) continued their dominant campaign by handing the Knights (5-2, 3-1) their first league loss 25-18, 25-20, 25-13. Laura Eichert was effective all over the floor, notching 23 kills and 11 digs while Olivia Gonzales picked up 30 assists. No individual stats were reported for Kamiak.

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Jackson 3, Mariner 0

Emerald Sound

Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 3, King’s 2

SHORELINE — The Knights (3-5, 1-2) took the top 1A team in the state by RPI in Cedar Park Christian to its first five-set game of the season in a close 25-13, 21-25, 21-25, 25-19, 15-8 loss. Lucy Mortimer was about as productive as a player can be, notching 22 kills and 21 digs in the upset attempt. Sophie Ciuca contributed 23 assists while Gabby McCallister put up 11 kills for King’s.

Wesco 3A/2A South

Archbishop Murphy 3, Shorewood 0

SHORELINE — The Wildcats (7-0, 4-0) bested the Stormrays (5-2, 4-1) in a match to retain the league lead. Teulia Halalilo had 28 assists while Emma Morgan-McAuliff had 10 assists for Archbishop Murphy. No individual stats were reported for Shorewood.

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.

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Edmonds-Woodway 3, Meadowdale 1

Wesco 3A/2A North

Everett 3, Marysville Pilchuck 0

EVERETT — The Seagulls (6-1, 2-1) swept the Tomahawks (0-6, 0-3) as Ava Urbanozo put up 34 assists for Everett. Ava Gonzales added 16 kills and six digs while freshman Josie Orth had 10 kills. No set scores or individual stats for Marysville Pilchuck were reported.

Northwest 1B/2B

Darrington 3, Friday Harbor 0

DARRINGTON — The Loggers (8-2, 3-0) kept their perfect start to the league slate going with a 25-12, 25-12, 25-16 sweep of the Wolverines. Sophie Ross led the charge with 12 kills, while Avery Brown had eight digs for Darrington.

Northwest

Burlington-Edison 3, Lakewood 1

Northwest 1B

Shoreline Christian 3, Tulalip Heritage 0

Non-league

South Whidbey 3, Sultan 0