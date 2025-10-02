Everett School Board: Jackson Laurence knows kids’ needs

We are proud to say we fully support Anna Marie Jackson Laurence for the Everett School Board. She was chosen as a candidate to fill the vacancy when Caroline Mason retired. She is fully supported by the current school board members as an excellent addition to the Everett School Board.

Anna Marie realizes that school children are successful when they have excellent teachers and staff and is committed to this outcome in the Everett School system. She has a background supporting education with her talents and time, by volunteering in programs that help children. She works behind the scenes with detail and knowledge of situations to benefit all students. She genuinely understands and listens without judgment.

Anna Marie is a former Snohomish County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney and knows how to work with others to promote consensus.

Along with school counselors, she has helped students determine goals and find scholarships to meet these goals. We have volunteered beside Anna Marie in organizations that support the Everett School District as well as other educational programs in Snohomish County.

Please vote with us for Anna Marine Jackson Laurence for Position 3 of the Everett School Board.

Nancy Juntwait

Carol Forsberg

Doreen Boy

Everett