Wesco 3A South leaders Shorewood, Mountlake Terrace stay perfect

Prep football roundup for Friday, Oct. 3:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco 3A South

Shorewood 38, Everett 13

EVERETT — The Stormrays (5-0 overall, 3-0 league) earned a sound win thanks to a balanced attack. Jeshuah Macias was efficient on the ground for Shorewood, taking his six carries for 122 yards and two scores, while Lukas Wanke had six catches for 103 yards. Max Uckum led a solid Stormrays defense with nine tackles. No individual stats were reported for Everett (3-2, 2-2).

Mountlake Terrace 48, Monroe 7

MONROE — The Hawks (5-0, 3-0) rolled another dominant win after putting up 28 points in the second quarter. With a strong defensive showing, Mountlake Terrace has allowed just 13 points across its first five games, edging Shorewood slightly for the league lead thanks to point differential.

Quarterback Mason Wilson led the offense once again, completing six of seven passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns while rushing eight times for 137 yards — including a 95-yard TD run. Running back Owen Boswell added 10 carries for 84 yards and three scores, plus a 22-yard catch. Aaron Hatfield caught two passes for 82 yards while recording 10 tackles on defense.

Meadowdale 24, Shorecrest 17

SHORELINE — The Mavericks (3-2, 2-2) pulled out a close win over the Scots (2-3, 0-3) to get over the .500 mark. Zekiah Gamble scored two fourth-quarter TDs, one by air and one on the ground, to put the game out of reach for Meadowdale. No individual stats were reported.

Wesco 4A

Lake Stevens 49, Glacier Peak 14

SNOHOMISH — The top-ranked Vikings (5-0, 3-0) rolled to a win over their rival Grizzlies (4-1, 1-1) after scoring 21 in the second quarter. Lake Stevens quarterback Blake Moser threw for 245 yards and scored four total TDs as TE Grayson Eggers racked up 75 receiving yards and a TD. Running back Jayvian Ferrell ran for 149 yards and a touchdown, and wide receiver Max Cook housed a 95-yard kick return to put the Vikings ahead big at the end of the second quarter. Glacier Peak running back Isaiah Owens took his 18 carries for 143 yards and both of the Grizzlies’ TDs, including an 80-yard yard scamper in the second quarter.

Read The Herald’s full report of the game HERE.

Jackson 21, Kamiak 14

EVERETT — Tre Austin rushed for 197 yards on just nine carries to lead the Timberwolves (2-3, 2-1) to a close win over the Knights (0-5, 0-2). Austin’s 72-yard TD run gave Jackson a 14-0 lead early in the third quarter, and his 90-yarder with 4:20 to go proved to be the game-winner. Austin also completed a 23-yard pass. Individual statistics were not reported for Kamiak.

— — — — — —

Arlington 51, Cascade 8

Northwest 2B/1B

Darrington 38, Neah Bay 36

Hunter Anderson was 19-for-28 passing for 330 yards and three touchdowns. He also added two rushing TDs. Grady Stuvland had 6 receptions for 171 yards and a TD.

Chevy Vincent had 6 receptions for 79 yards and two touchdowns.

Non-league

Bellingham 20, Granite Falls 14

GRANITE FALLS — The Class 1A Tigers fell to Class 2A Bellingham despite Brian Sanchez’s 21 rushes for 97 yards and a touchdown. Bellingham broke a 14-14 tie with a rushing TD with 1:48 to go in the game.

Sultan 28, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 19

SULTAN — The Turks rushed for 306 yards, led by Timothy Dilger (15 carries, 120 yards), Hunter Ansell (20/89), and Julio Vargas Jr. (61-yard TD). Vargas added 110 yards and a TD on six receptions.

— — — — — —

Mariner 26, Lynnwood 14

Olympic 40, King’s 24

Wesco 3A North

Stanwood 21, Ferndale 14

Mount Vernon 42, Snohomish 21

Oak Harbor 41, Marysville Getchell 14

Northwest

Archbishop Murphy 51, Marysville Pilchuck 0

Lakewood at Burlington-Edison, score not reported

Northwest 2B/1B

Northwest 1B

Charles Wright Academy at Tulalip Heritage, canceled

THURSDAY

Non-league

Sedro-Woolley 28, Edmonds-Woodway 25