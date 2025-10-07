Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for Sept. 28-Oct. 4

The Athlete of the Week nominees for Sept. 28-Oct. 4. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Wednesday’s paper.

Last week’s winner

Olivia Gonzales | Lake Stevens volleyball

The junior setter totaled 48 assists and 10 digs in a sweep of Arlington on Sept. 25. Gonzales won The Herald’s Athlete of the Week for Sept. 21-27 by claiming 661 (48.32%) of the 1,368 votes.

This week’s nominees

Tre Austin | Jackson football

The senior running back scored on runs of 72 and 90 yards, finishing with 197 yards on just eight carries. Austin also completed a 23-yard pass in Jackson’s 21-14 win over Kamiak.

Julianne Buchan | Archbishop Murphy girls soccer

The sophomore forward’s hat trick and assist fueled a 5-2 win over Meadowdale for the Wildcats on Oct. 2.

Laura Eichert | Lake Stevens volleyball

The senior outside hitter dominated against previously No. 1 Curtis with 19 kills, five digs and an ace on Sept 29. Eichert added 17 kills, five digs, two blocks and an ace on Oct. 1 against Lynnwood, followed by 23 kills and 11 digs against Kamiak on Oct. 2.

Gino Howard | Granite Falls football

The senior free safety/slot receiver recorded 13 tackles and caught four passes for 60 yards in a 20-14 loss to Bellingham on Oct. 3.

Shannara Peebles | Monroe volleyball

The junior outside hitter tallied 19 kills, 14 digs and three blocks against Snohomish on Sept 29. The next night, Peebles served up eight aces and eight kills against Marysville Getchell.

Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based on stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com. Nominees must be submitted by 9 a.m. Monday. Did we miss someone? It could be because individual stats were not reported to The Herald. Coaches/scorekeepers: Please report results by 10:30 p.m. on the day of the event. To participate in the voting, visit heraldnet.com.