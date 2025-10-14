Stanwood outlasts Monroe in battle for league lead

Stanwood junior setter Addison Bowie (No. 5) and junior middle blocker Presley Harris (No. 9) attempt to block Monroe sophomore Shannara Peebles’ hit during a District 1 3A quarterfinals match in Stanwood, Wash., on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. The Spartans won 3-1. (Taras McCurdie / The Herald)

Prep volleyball roundup for Tuesday, Oct. 14:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco 3A/2A North

Stanwood 3, Monroe 2

STANWOOD — The Spartans (8-1 overall, 6-0 league) outlasted the Bearcats (9-1, 5-1) in five sets (25-14, 20-25, 25-19, 21-25, 15-12) to maintain first place in the league. Whitney Longspaugh (28 kills) and Addison Bowie (43 assists, eight digs) led the offensive effort while Harper Neyens (10 kills, 14 digs) was one of two players to record double-digit kills and digs in the game. The other was Monroe’s Shannara Peebles, who had another standout performance for Monroe with 23 kills and 13 digs. Maddie Walker led the game with 24 digs, while Avery Ray had 21 assists in the loss.

Marysville Getchell 3, Marysville Pilchuck 1

MARYSVILLE — The Chargers (2-9, 1-5) earned their first league win in four sets over the Tomahawks (0-9, 0-6). Sophia Gilbert starred on both ends for Marysville Getchell, putting up team-highs in both kills (15) and digs (18). Katrina Gutenkauf had 35 assists to fuel the Chargers offense, while Kenzie Guerrero had nine kills and 14 digs. No individual stats were reported for Marysville Pilchuck.

Snohomish 3, Everett 0

SNOHOMISH — The Panthers (6-5, 4-2) swept the Seagulls (6-4, 2-4) 25-15, 25-12, 25-13 thanks to a strong team performance. On the offensive end for Snohomish, Heidi Chambers (nine digs) came up with 22 kills while Maggie Cavanaugh (nine digs) posted 18 assists. Sawyer Mahler (15) and Brooklyn Rohrich combined for nearly 30 digs for the Panthers. Ava Urbanozo had 20 assists and nine digs for Everett, while Ava Gonzalez had seven kills and 12 digs in the loss.

Wesco 3A/2A South

Archbishop Murphy 3, Lynnwood 0

EVERETT — The Wildcats (10-0, 7-0) continued their perfect season with a 25-20, 25-13, 25-15 win over the visiting Royals (3-8, 2-4). Teuila Halalilo powered the Archbishop Murphy attack with 23 assists while Ashley Fletcher had nine kills and 13 digs. No individual stats were reported for Lynnwood.

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Meadowdale 3, Mountlake 1

Emerald Sound

Granite Falls 3, University Prep 0

GRANITE FALLS — The second-place Tigers (12-1, 4-1) survived some close sets (25-20, 25-21, 25-13) to sweep the Pumas. Vilo Cavuilati had 12 kills and eight aces while Paige Buchholz came up with 10 kills for Granite Falls.

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King’s 3, Eastside Prep 0

Northwest 2B/1B

Darrington 3, Orcas Island 1

DARRINGTON — The Loggers (10-3, 5-0) maintained a perfect league mark with a four-set win (25-15, 15-25, 25-22, 25-14) over the Vikings. Avery Brown led the defensive effort with 15 digs, while Lucy Stewart came up with six blocks and seven kills. Sophie Ross had a strong offensive showing with 11 kills on the day.

Non-league

Mariner 3, Overlake 0

La Conner 3, Sultan 0