Monroe beats Chargers with late score

Prep girls soccer roundup for Thursday, Oct. 16:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco 3A/2A North

Monroe 2, Marysville Getchell 1

MARYSVILLE — The Bearcats (7-4-1, 6-1-0) continued their season turnaround with a second straight late win, this time over the Chargers (3-9-0, 1-7-0), to push their winning streak to six games. Marysville Getchell struck first on a penalty-kick goal from freshman Khloe Angulo in the 13th, but the lead was short-lived as Ashtyn Wheeler equalized one minute later for Monroe on an assist from freshman Kiana Landerdahl. Landerdahl continued her strong passing with a cross to freshman McKenzie Allen, whose goal with eight minutes left proved to be a winner for Monroe.

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Snohomish 4, Marysville Pilchuck 0

Wesco 3A/2A South

Edmonds-Woodway 3, Archbishop Murphy 0

EVERETT — The Warriors (8-2-3 overall, 6-1-3 league) pushed their unbeaten streak to 10 games with a statement win over the league-leading Wildcats (9-2-2, 7-2-2).

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.

Shorecrest 1, Mountlake Terrace 1

LYNNWOOD — The Scots (7-3-3, 5-2-2) drew with the Hawks (3-8-3, 1-6-3) after a second-half goal from Mia Rheinheimer tied it up for Mountlake Terrace. Shorecrest scored its lone goal off a set piece, but the scorer is unknown.

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Lynnwood 0, Meadowdale 0

Wesco 4A

Glacier Peak 5, Cascade 0

SNOHOMISH — The Grizzlies (5-4-2, 5-2-2) had four players find the net in a bounce-back win over the Bruins (2-11, 2-9). Alyssa Healey, Brooklynn Schultz, Zoe Grose and Dylan Gordon all scored, as Gordon had a brace to close the match.

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Jackson 4, Arlington 0

Kamiak 6, Mariner 0

Non-league

Lake Stevens 5, Stanwood 1

Shorewood 5, Everett 0

Nathan Hale 2, King’s 0

Northwest

Lakewood 5, Meridian 0

Emerald Sound

Overlake 3, Granite Falls 1