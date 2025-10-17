Snohomish mayor: Redmon has proven record of success

As someone who has served communities for decades, I know what responsible, experienced leadership looks like. Snohomish Mayor Linda Redmon exemplifies it.

Under her leadership, the City of Snohomish has consistently demonstrated fiscal responsibility. The city has received clean audits at every level, proving that taxpayer dollars are managed with integrity and care. She has balanced cost and safety by reinvesting wisely in infrastructure and public safety, prioritizing projects that strengthen the city today while preparing for tomorrow. She has also sought funding opportunities beyond the city’s general fund, securing support from Olympia for the City Campus project and from the federal government for the North Sewer Trunk Line, reducing the burden on local taxpayers while improving essential services.

With four years on the council and four more as mayor, Redmon understands how government works: how to navigate complex budgets, work across jurisdictions, and deliver results. She has completed municipal leadership training and built strong, productive relationships with county, state and federal partners, that benefit Snohomish residents.

Her commitment to public safety is evident. Under her leadership, the Snohomish Police Department is fully staffed and funded. She championed the addition of a Community Navigator at the city and filling the position of a Community Services Officer to ensure vulnerable residents receive the help and connection they need.

Redmon has a proven record of leading with compassion, competence, and fiscal discipline. Her opponent offers no comparable track record.

In this election, let’s continue moving Snohomish forward with a leader who has already delivered for the community. I urge you to re-elect Mayor Linda Redmon.

John Lovick

Mill Creek