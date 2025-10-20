Don’t bend to Democrats demands; end the shutdown

Most of the Democrats, in both Houses and Senate are insisting on a $1.5 trillion partisan wish list that includes taxpayer-funded health care and eliminates the common‑sense Medicaid work requirement; may I ask what is wrong with able-bodied men or women putting in 80 hours of real work each month? They want to also extend covid‑era subsidies under the Affordable Care Act. People, the epidemic is over!

These demands are unreasonable and unsustainable at a time when Americans are already struggling under high costs and some inflation. Please call or write Call Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell and ask them to vote on the continuing resolution without the add-ons and open the government that will then help America.

The Washington Post is even worried about the shutdown: “Congressional Democrats embrace government shutdown, a risky move. House Democrats gave Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries a standing ovation in a caucus meeting.” Do you want government to get back to work or does partisan politics take presents?

John Van Dalen

Everett