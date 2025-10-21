Glacier Peak overcomes two-set deficit against Arlington

Glacier Peak’s Emma Nowak spikes the ball over the net against Lake Stevens on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, at Glacier Peak High School in Snohomish, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Prep volleyball roundup for Tuesday, Oct. 21:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco 4A

Glacier Peak 3, Arlington 2

SNOHOMISH — The Grizzlies (9-4 overall, 6-3 league) flipped the script on the visiting Eagles (6-7, 5-4), overcoming a two-set deficit with three straight set wins, 23-25, 22-25, 25-18, 25-23, 15-10. Emma Nowak (14 kills, 11 digs) was solid on both ends for Glacier Peak while Alyssa Box (31 assists) and Sydney Dilling (23 assists) powered the comeback effort. Claire Sedenquist led the offense with 20 kills while Keira Trask had nine for the Grizzlies. Arlington had standout performances as well, as Emme Shaffer went for 30 kills and nine digs while Phoebe Potong came up with a game-high 30 digs. Holland Nobach also picked up 21 digs while Grace Armes (18) and Audrey Marsh (19) combined for 37 assists.

Lake Stevens 3, Kamiak 0

LAKE STEVENS — The Vikings (13-0, 9-0) rolled to a sweep of the second-place Knights (9-3, 6-2) in a key league win to stay undefeated. Olivia Gonzales stood out on both ends for Lake Stevens with 24 assists and 10 digs, while Laura Eichert led the offense with 22 kills. Kamiak’s defense gave a valiant effort, as Alexis Moll (31), Cadence Bigby (18) and Ivanna Kozodoy (15) combined for 64 digs on the night.

Wesco 3A/2A North

Stanwood 3, Snohomish 1

STANWOOD — The Spartans (9-1, 7-0) took down the Panthers (7-6, 5-3) 25-19, 25-15, 21-25, 25-22 to stay unscathed in league play. Addison Bowie’s 40 assists highlighted a balanced attack from Stanwood, as Whitney Longspaugh (18), Cambrielle Brown (11) and Harper Neyens (10) all managed double-digit kills. Those three were part of a five-player group that recorded nine or more digs, as Kylee Brown led the way with 14 digs on the night. Heidi Chambers led Snohomish on both ends, picking up 15 kills and 14 digs in the defeat.

Read The Herald’s full report of the game HERE.

Wesco 3A/2A South

Meadowdale 3, Shorecrest 1

LYNNWOOD — The Mavericks (5-8, 3-6) worked their way to a Senior Night win over the Scots (4-8, 3-5), 25-15, 25-16, 15-25, 25-20. Violet DuBois (21 kills) and Rian Paris (31 assists) powered the offense while Andrea Rios (22) and Connie Boenarjo (13) combined for 35 digs on the defensive end. No individual stats were reported for Shorecrest.

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Shorewood 3, Lynnwood 0

Non-league

Darrington 3, Taholah 1

DARRINGTON — The Loggers (12-4) took down the Chitwins 25-15, 25-21, 25-27, 25-23 as Abigail Cochran came up with 13 blocks and 12 kills. Sophie Ross (20 kills) and Ava Pater (28 assists) powered a potent Darrington attack on the night.

Emerald Sound

Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 3, Granite Falls 2

GRANITE FALLS — The second-place Tigers (13-2, 3-2) lost a heartbreaker as the first-place Eagles rallied from a two-set deficit to win, 23-25, 20-25, 25-16, 26-24, 15-10. Georgia Natseos (25 assists) and Vilo Cavuilati (15 kills) led the offense while Kirie Finchum’s 18 digs headlined the defensive effort for Granite Falls.

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King’s 3, Bear Creek 0

Northwest 1B

Tulalip Heritage 3, Evangel Classical 1