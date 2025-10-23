Archbishop Murphy stays perfect on Thursday

Prep volleyball roundup for Thursday, Oct. 23:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco 3A/2A South

Archbishop Murphy 3, Meadowdale 0

EVERETT — Emma Morgan-McAuliff led the way for the Wildcats (13-0, 10-0 league) with 11 kills, two aces and a block. Teuila Halalilo contributed to the 25-23, 25-18, 25-8 sweep with eight kills, 25 assists, two aces and seven digs. Julia Navaluna added 11 digs and three aces. Individual statistics were not reported for Meadowdale (5-9, 3-7).

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Shorecrest 3, Lynnwood 1

Wesco 4A

Kamiak 3, Glacier Peak 2

MUKILTEO—Kamiak improved to 10-3 overall and 7-2 in league. The Grizzlies (9-5, 6-4) fell by set scores of 25-18, 23-25, 25-11, 20-25 and 22-20 despite 25 assists apiece from Alyssa Box and Sydney Dilling. Combining for 30 kills were Claire Sedenquist (18) and Olivia Lincoln (12). Marcy Mossburg added 17 digs. Individual statistics were not reported for Kamiak.

Lake Stevens 3, Cascade 0

LAKE STEVENS — Yalena Wilson helped keep the top-ranked Vikings (14-0 overall, 10-0 league) with seven kills. Audrey Iseminger recorded five aces, Ella Iseminger added 4. Kodie Rasmussen had 13 digs for Cascade (3-10, 1-8).

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Mariner at Arlington, score not reported

Northwest

Ferndale 3, Lakewood 0

Emerald Sound

Granite Falls 3, Bush 1

GRANITE FALLS — Vilo Cavilati dominated with 22 kills and 11 digs in as the Tigers (14-2, 3-2) dropped their first set 25-23 before rebounding with wins by scores of 25-15, 28-26 and 25-23. Georgia Natseos (39 assists, seven kills), Saige Byde (10 kills) and Kirie Finchum (15 digs) contributed for Granite Falls.

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University Prep 3, King’s 0

Northwest 2B/1B

Darrington 3, Mount Vernon Christian 2

MOUNT VERNON — The Loggers won by set scores of 25-19, 23-25, 25-11, 18-25 and 15-9 with contributions from Sophie Ross (17 kills, four aces), Lucy Stewart (six blocks, seven kills, four aces) and Abigail Cochran (seven kills).

Northwest 1B

Providence Classical Christian 3, Grace Academy 1

Tulalip Heritage at Cedar Park Christian (Lynnwood), score not reported

Non-league

Stanwood 3, Jackson 0

STANWOOD — Harper Neyens posted 12 kills, nine digs, four aces and three blocks as the Spartans (10-1 overall) swept by set scores of 25-16, 25-23 and 25-14. Sakura tallied 11 kills and 13 digs for Jackson (3-10).

Monroe at Sultan