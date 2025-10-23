Edmonds City Council: Newman has skills, fresh outlook

I am writing to enthusiastically endorse Alex Newman for Edmonds City Council, Position 3. At this critical juncture for our city, we need leaders with both proven executive experience and a progressive vision for the future, and Alex Newman embodies both.

Alex’s professional background is particularly relevant to the challenges facing Edmonds. As the executive director for the American Red Cross of Northwest Washington, Alex has been responsible for managing large and complex budgets and overseeing large-scale operations. This is exactly the kind of fiscal discipline and management expertise needed to ensure Edmonds handles its finances transparently and effectively, protecting our taxpayer dollars while investing wisely in our community.

But it’s not just about dollars and cents, Alex is deeply committed to protecting our beautiful Puget Sound and local environment. We can trust that Alex will prioritize sustainable growth, invest in climate resilience, and ensure our city remains a vibrant, healthy place for generations to come.

Edmonds deserves a fresh voice; we need new approaches to solve our challenges. Alex Newman offers us the chance to bring new energy, budgeting skills and a genuine commitment to environmental stewardship to the City Council. I encourage Edmonds to vote for Alex Newman.

Marko Liias

Edmonds