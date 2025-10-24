Everett Mayor: Franklin moving city in right direction

As someone who has lived and worked in Everett for many years — and who has invested time, energy, and resources into making our city thrive — I take issue with recent statements claiming Everett is “worse off than it was six years ago.” That kind of rhetoric isn’t just inaccurate; it’s a slap in the face to the countless residents, business owners, city employees and community leaders who have worked tirelessly to make Everett a better place to live, work, and play.

While I respect Scott Murphy, I cannot support his campaign for mayor. His message has too often been misleading, particularly on financial matters. He frequently criticizes the mayor for the city’s fiscal challenges, yet conveniently omits that he himself helped shape those very budgets as a former City Council president.

By contrast, Mayor Cassie Franklin is building a stronger Everett. As a small business owner and real estate broker, I have a front-row seat to the incredible transformation happening in our city, and Cassie is leading the way. Her leadership has strengthened Everett’s quality of life in ways that are impossible to ignore.

Cassie Franklin listens, cares deeply, and brings people together to tackle tough challenges. She’s kept Everett moving forward through some of the most difficult financial headwinds any city in Washington has faced. She’s focused on solutions, and that’s the kind of leadership we need now more than ever. Her endorsements and supporters reflect this – with a vast array of current leaders, business owners and residents.

Sean Straub

Mukilteo