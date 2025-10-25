Impressive performances push Shorewood past Shorecrest

Prep football roundup for Friday, Oct. 24:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

FRIDAY

Wesco 3A South

Shorewood 49, Shorecrest 19

SHORELINE — The Stormrays (6-2, 4-2) jumped out to a 41-6 lead at halftime over the Scots (2-6, 0-6) to cruise to a rivalry win. Finn Bachler was all over the field, scoring his four TDs by ground, as a passer and twice as a receiver. QB Kyson Vannee threw for 265 yards and four TDs for Shorewood as Jack Gallagher and Eddie Hansel each caught a score. On defense, Reid Williams (eight tackles) and Cole Petschl (six tackles, interception) led the way for the Stormrays. Shorecrest scored 13 unanswered points in the third quarter, but couldn’t overcome the deficit. Individual stats were not reported for Shorecrest.

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Meadowdale 40, Monroe 0

Wesco 3A North

Snohomish 55, Marysville Getchell 21

SNOHOMISH — The Panthers (2-6, 2-4) won their second straight game to close their league slate, downing the Chargers (0-8, 0-6). Freshman QB Nate Kendall threw for 160 yards, 93 of which went to QB-turned-WR Dawson Cobb (five catches, TD), and two TDs. On the ground, Bryson Acosta led Snohomish with 109 rushing yards and two rushing TDs while Kendall also scored twice with his legs. Chase Clark, meanwhile, took his sole carry 65 yards for a Snohomish TD. Individual stats were not reported for Marysville Getchell.

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Mount Vernon 22, Stanwood 13

Wesco 4A

Arlington 19, Mariner 0

ARLINGTON — The Eagles (4-4, 4-1) shut out the Marauders (2-6, 1-4) to snap a two-game skid. QB Kaleb Bartlett-Wood was unstoppable for Arlington, rushing for over 150 yards and three TDs in the win. Individual stats were not reported for Mariner.

Glacier Peak 54, Jackson 0

EVERETT — The Grizzlies (6-1, 4-1) rolled past the Timberwolves (2-6, 2-4) thanks to a dominant game on both sides of the ball. Sophomore QB Oliver Setterburg threw for five TDs, three of which went to Matt Kowalski, while Michael Darling (receiving TD) housed another punt return this season from 58 yards. Austin Thompson and Zach Albright also caught scores as the Glacier Peak defense allowed seven points or less for the sixth time this season. Individual stats were not reported for Jackson.

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Lake Stevens 49, Kamiak 6

Northwest

Bellingham 7, Marysville Pilchuck 0

Lynden 55, Lakewood 0

Emerald Sound

Granite Fall 29, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 13

The Tigers improved to 7-1 thanks to a strong second half.

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.

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Lakeside (Seattle) at King’s, score not reported

Northwest 1B

Neah Bay 14, Tulalip Heritage 8

Non-league

Everett 53, Cascade 2

Annie Wright 20, Lynnwood 0

SATURDAY

Northwest 2B/1B

Darrington 52, Concrete 16

CONCRETE — Grady Stuvland (12 carries, 153 yards, 3 touchdowns) and Hunter Anderson (eight carries, 103 yards, three TDs) combined for 256 yards and six TDs on the ground as the Loggers (7-1 overall, 7-0 league) clinched their first-ever Northwest 8-man football league championship. Hunter Anderson added a 35-yard TD pass to Creed Wright.

Non-league

Sultan 35, Bellevue Christian 0

BELLEVUE — Hunter Ansell paced the Turks (5-3 overall) with 20 rushes for 169 yards and two touchdowns. Semaj Stewart (seven carries, 78 yards), Timothy Dilger (nine carries, 49 yards), Julio Vargas Jr. (one rush, 52-yard TD), and Hunter Swanberg (eight carries, 25 yards, two TDs) also contributed to Sultan’s 394-79 advantage in rushing yards.

THURSDAY

Wesco 3A South

Mountlake Terrace 45, Edmonds-Woodway 7

EDMONDS — The Hawks (8-0, 6-0) clinched their first league title with a dominant win over the Warriors (5-3, 4-2). Owen Boswell led the way for Mountlake Terrace with 212 yards and four TDs on the ground while QB Mason Wilson ran for 68 yards. QB Andrew Bau threw for 98 yards and a TD for Edmonds-Woodway.

Read The Herald’s full report of the game HERE.