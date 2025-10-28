Monoe mayor

Cudaback cares for, serves city

I’ve served as Monroe’s mayor for 12 years and have confidence in Patsy Cudaback’s ability to represent, lead and deliver services to Monroe as mayor. Patsy cares about our community and has experience of bringing people together, managing responsibly, and leading in and representing Monroe. Cudaback both cares about Monroe and has the demonstrated experience leading and delivering on a connected and safe Monroe.

Cudaback and her husband of over 26 years raised their two children while living in Monroe for over 22 years. Patsy served as a Monroe City Council member for 12 years where she delivered many projects and programs within budget. In her professional life, Patsy has over 26 years’ experience as a leader for a non-profit serving communities across Snohomish County, including Monroe.

Patsy has experience listening to and working with everyone in our community, delivering significant projects and programs, managing and developing budgets, and leading and managing teams. Patsy supports public safety, responsible budgets, parks, economic development, and transportation improvements including finishing Highway 522 and improving U.S. 2.

As Monroe’s next mayor, Cudaback will be ready to go “Day 1.” She both cares about our community and has the demonstrated experience to lead and represent our community. I endorse Patsy Cudaback for Monroe’s next mayor and ask you to vote for her.

Geoffrey Thomas

Monroe