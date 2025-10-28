Policies can promote compassion, unity
Published 1:30 am Tuesday, October 28, 2025
Loving as a nation
Policies can spread compassion
Martin Luther King taught us that “Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend.” When King talked about love, he wasn’t just referring to what we can do as individuals. He also believed that we can love as a nation. We love as a nation by creating policies and programs of compassion, support, empowerment, nonviolence, and solidarity. Here are a few polices we can rally around to become an America that loves:
* Universal health care (Medicare For All);
* Strong Social Security;
* Welcoming and humane immigration;
* Fair international trade;
* Participatory citizenship;
* Personalized education;
* Intentional learning from Indigenous cultures;
* Strong environmental protections;
* Inclusion across the board;
* Restorative justice practices.
These concrete policy directions demonstrate the love that can transform our enemies into friends, both at home and abroad. We can do this!
Jim Strickland
Marysville