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Policies can promote compassion, unity

Published 1:30 am Tuesday, October 28, 2025

Loving as a nation

Policies can spread compassion

Martin Luther King taught us that “Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend.” When King talked about love, he wasn’t just referring to what we can do as individuals. He also believed that we can love as a nation. We love as a nation by creating policies and programs of compassion, support, empowerment, nonviolence, and solidarity. Here are a few polices we can rally around to become an America that loves:

* Universal health care (Medicare For All);

* Strong Social Security;

* Welcoming and humane immigration;

* Fair international trade;

* Participatory citizenship;

* Personalized education;

* Intentional learning from Indigenous cultures;

* Strong environmental protections;

* Inclusion across the board;

* Restorative justice practices.

These concrete policy directions demonstrate the love that can transform our enemies into friends, both at home and abroad. We can do this!

Jim Strickland

Marysville

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