Kamiak volleyball earns senior-night win over Eagles

Prep roundup for Thursday, Oct. 30:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

VOLLEYBALL

Wesco 4A

Kamiak 3, Arlington 1

MUKILTEO — The Knights (12-3 overall, 9-2 league) leaned on some heroic performances to take down the Eagles (8-8, 7-5) to secure a 25-21, 20-25, 25-16, 25-21 senior night win. Cadence Bigby put up a near 30-30 game, finishing with 29 kills and 29 assists, while Kennedy Horn made her senior night one to remember with 21 assists for Kamiak. Alexis Moll kept the homecourt clean, racking up 48 digs by the end of the win. Emme Shaffer managed 22 kills and 13 digs for Arlington, while Phoebe Potong led the Eagles defense with 28 digs.

Cascade 3, Jackson 0

EVERETT — The Bruins (4-11, 2-9) snapped a 10-game losing streak emphatically, sweeping the Timberwolves (3-12, 3-8), 25-20, 25-14, 25-20. Maggie Christensen was dynamic on both ends, putting together a 25-assist, seven-dig showing. Caileah Tibig led Cascade with nine kills while Kodie Rasmussen (13) and Inessa Dmitruk (12) combined for 25 digs on the defensive end. Individual stats were not reported for Jackson.

Wesco 3A/2A North

Monroe 3, Marysville Getchell 0

MONROE — The Bearcats (12-3, 7-2) looked sharp in a home sweep of the Chargers (3-13, 1-8) by set scores of 25-7, 25-19 and 25-9. Naia Atalig (14 assists) and Shannara Peebles (nine kills) powered the Monroe offense while Elena Mithcell’s 13 digs led the Bearcats defense. Katrina Gutenkauf had 10 assists for Marysville Getchell in the loss.

Stanwood 3, Everett 0

EVERETT — The Spartans (12-1, 9-0) stayed perfect in league play with a sweep of the Seagulls (10-5, 5-5). Addison Bowie (28 assists) and Whitney Longspaugh (18 kills) led the Stanwood offense while the pair combined for 18 digs. Everett closed the season at .500 in league play, as Ava Urbanozo had 27 assists and 11 digs while Ava Gonzales put up 18 kills and 11 digs.

Non-league

Snohomish 3, Glacier Peak 0

Friday Harbor 3, Sultan 0

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FOOTBALL

Non-league

Shorecrest 33, Marysville Getchell 27

Toppenish 46, Lakewood 27