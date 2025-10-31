Salmon, orca need healthy Columbia, Snake rivers

A recent commentary (“Scuttling Columbia Basin pact ignores peril to salmon,” The Herald, Oct. 18) scrupulously explains multiple reasons why there is an ever-expanding, enthusiastic coalition of groups and individuals who will not rest until the four Lower Snake River dams are breached.

The passion to restore the Lower Snake River never dissipates once you learn the facts. To the contrary, there are almost daily reports that underscore the need for dam breaching, and that renew the deep abiding faith that these efforts are well-founded in science, law, morality, and love. The latest of these is the report in early September of another southern resident orca mother pushing her just-delivered dead calf as she swam near Orcas Island. These orcas are endangered, and are starving, which impacts their ability to reproduce. The Snake River chinook, on which the orcas rely for food, are almost extinct because of the four Lower Snake River dams.

The Columbia Basin Restoration Initiative, a coalition including the states of Oregon and Washington and four Columbia Basin tribes, is continuing to seek long-term solutions to restore a healthy Lower Snake River, including good, cost-effective replacements for the services the dams provide.

Thank you to Govs. Bob Ferguson and Tina Kotek, Sens. Ron Wyden, Jeff Merkley, Maria Cantwell,and Patty Murray, to Chairman Shannon Wheeler of the Nez Perce tribe, and to all who work to save the Snake River, for your ongoing efforts to restore the health of the Columbia Basin for generations to come. We shall prevail.

Marjorie Millner

Vancouver, Wash.