Why are cities seeking more growth and traffic?

The candidates running for office keep telling us we need more growth. And we need to solve our traffic problems. Why do we need more growth?

Mostly for the benefit of builders and politicians. Solving these two problems would require more than a miracle. They tell us this can all be done without raising more taxes. Does anyone believe that one?

They continue to use our property as their cash cow with no apologies. I don’t believe anything they advocate.

Another thing we don’t need is a new stadium for a minor league team. If the old one isn’t good enough they can go elsewhere.

Time to get real about things we really need.

James Tobler

Lynnwood