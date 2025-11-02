Prep state football playoffs are set: Lake Stevens seeded second in 4A

Lake Stevens’ Max Cook celebrates his touchdown during the game against Arlington on Friday in Lake Stevens.

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Lake Stevens’ Max Cook celebrates his touchdown during the game against Arlington on Oct. 31, 2025 in Lake Stevens, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Prep football playoff season is here.

Twelve area teams were seeded into state playoff Round of 32 games on Sunday. Lake Stevens — seeded second despite entering the weekend ranked No. 1 in both the Coaches and AP Class 4A football polls — was seeded second by a committee. The Vikings will host No. 32 Woodinville 7 p.m. Friday.

Some game times were not yet announced as of press time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. The official 16-team WIAA brackets will be set after the Round of 32 games.

Puyallup, coming off a convincing win over No. 5 Graham-Kapowsin, earned the top seed in Class 4A. Kamiak, seeded 32nd, will be tasked with trying to knock off Puyallup.

No. 12 Glacier Peak will host No. 21 Tahoma, while No. 23 Arlington will visit Tenth-seeded Skyline.

Archbishop Murphy earned the No. 1 seed in Class 2A and will host No. 32 Pullman 1 p.m. Saturday. Sultan, seeded 32nd, will travel to No. 2 Tumwater for a 7 p.m. Friday game.

Mountlake Terrace, which suffered its first loss of the season on Friday to No. 9 Sedro-Woolley, was seeded 15th and will host No. 18 Seattle Prep Friday at 7 p.m. Shorewood (21), Stanwood (23) and Snohomish (32) will all hit the road.

In Class 1A, No. 15 Granite Falls will travel to No. 10 La Center on Saturday for a 2 p.m. kickoff. No. 16 King’s, which lost to Granite Falls on Friday, visits ninth-seeded Nooksack Valley, 6 p.m. Saturday.

Here’s a full list of the upcoming playoff games. All games Friday at the home team’s stadium unless or until otherwise indicated. Game times are subject to change.

Class 4A

No. 32 Kamiak (3-7) at No. 1 Puyallup (9-0), 7 p.m.

No. 31 Woodinville (3-6) at No. 2 Lake Stevens (9-0), 7 p.m.

No. 30 Sunnyside (4-3) at No. 3 Gonzaga Prep (9-0), 6 p.m.

No. 29 Wenatchee (4-4) at No. 4 Chiawana (9-0), 6 p.m. at Edgar Brown Stadium

No. 28 Stadium (6-3) at No. 5 Graham-Kapowsin (8-1), 7:30 p.m.

No. 27 Eastmont (4-4) vs. No. 6 Sumner (6-3), 7 p.m.

No. 26 Issaquah (5-4) at No. 7 Moses Lake (9-0), 1 p.m. Saturday

No. 25 Battle Ground (5-4) at No. 8 Bothell (6-2), 7 p.m. at Pop Keeney Stadium

No. 24 Olympia (5-4) at No. 9 Camas (7-2), 7 p.m.

No. 23 Arlington (4-5) at No. 10 Skyline (6-2), 7 p.m.

No. 22 Lake Washington (9-0) at No. 11 Kennedy Catholic (7-2), 7 p.m. at Renton Memorial Stadium

No. 21 Tahoma (6-3) at No. 12 Glacier Peak (8-1), 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium (Snohomish)

No. 20 Mount Si (3-6) at No. 13 Richland (7-2), 7 p.m. at Fran Rish Stadium

No. 19 Kentwood (7-2) at No. 14 Curtis (6-3), 2 p.m. Saturday

No. 18 Mead (6-3) at No. 15 Eastlake (4-4), 2 p.m. Saturday

No. 17 Kamiakin (7-2) at No. 16 Bethel (5-4) time TBD

Class 3A

No. 32 Snohomish (3-6) at No. 1 O’Dea (7-1), 7 p.m. at Southwest Athletic Complex

No. 31 Prairie (6-3) at No. 2 Mount Tahoma (9-0), 7 p.m.

No. 30 University (4-5) at No. 3 Eastside Catholic (7-1), 2 p.m. Saturday

No. 29 Inglemoor (7-2) at No. 4 Bellevue (7-2), 7 p.m.

No. 28 Decatur (5-4) at No. 5 Lakes (8-1) ,7 p.m. Harry E. Lang Stadium

No. 27 West Seattle (7-1) at No. 6 Kennewick (7-2), 2 p.m. Saturday at Lampson Stadium

No. 26 Ferndale (4-5) at No. 7 Cheney (8-1), 6 p.m. at Roos Field

No. 25 Peninsula (6-3) at No. 8 White River (9-0) 7 p.m. at Arrow Lumber Stadium

No. 24 Gig Harbor (6-3) at No. 9 Sedro-Woolley (9-0), 2 p.m. Saturday

No. 23 Stanwood (7-2) at No. 10 Rainier Beach (6-2), 7 p.m. at North East Athletic Complex

No. 22 Southridge (5-4) at No. 11 Mount Spokane (7-2), 7 p.m. at Union Stadium

No. 21 Shorewood (7-2) at No. 12 Enumclaw (8-1), 7 p.m. at Enumclaw Stadium

No. 20 Mount Vernon (6-3) at No. 13 Lincoln of Tacoma (6-3), 7 p.m.

No. 19 Evergreen of Vancouver (6-3) at No. 14 Liberty of Issaquah (8-1), 7 p.m.

No. 18 Seattle Prep (5-3) at No. 15 Mountlake Terrace (8-1) 7 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

No. 17 Federal Way (6-3) at No. 16 Kelso (8-1), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

No. 32 Pullman (4-5) at No. 1 Archbishop Murphy (8-0), 1 p.m. Saturday

No. 31 Sultan (6-3) at No. 2 Tumwater (8-1), 7 p.m.

No. 30 Rogers of Spokane (5-4) at No. 3 East Valley of Yakima (9-0), 2 p.m. Saturday at Earl Barden Stadium

No. 29 East Valley of Spokane (5-4) at No. 4 Orting (9-0), noon Saturday at Orting Stadium

No. 28 Ridgefield (5-4) at No. 5 Anacortes (7-2), 4 p.m. Saturday

No. 27 Bremerton (3-6) at No. 6 Lynden (7-2), 6 p.m. at Ferndale H.S.

No. 26 Cedarcrest (7-2) at No. 7 Franklin Pierce (7-2), 7 p.m.

No. 25 Renton (6-3) at No. 8 Othello (8-1), 2 p.m. Saturday

No. 24 Chief Sealth (6-3) at No. 9 Olympic (8-1), 6:30 p.m.

No. 23 Columbia River (6-2) at No. 10 W.F. West (7-2), 7 p.m.

No. 22 Selah (5-4) at No. 11 Sehome (5-4), 2 p.m. Saturday at Civic Field (Bellingham)

No. 21 Fife (4-5) at No. 12 Washougal (8-1), 7 p.m.

No. 20 Ephrata (6-3) at No. 13 Steilacoom (7-2), 2 p.m. Saturday

No. 19 Burlington-Edison (5-4) at No. 14 North Kitsap (7-2), 6 p.m.

No. 18 North Mason (7-2) at No. 15 Prosser (6-3), 6 p.m. at Fiker Stadium

No. 17 Aberdeen (6-3) at No. 16 West Valley of Spokane (8-1), 2 p.m. Saturday

Class 1A

No. 24 King’s Way Christian (4-5) at No. 1 Royal (9-0), 6 p.m.

No. 23 Kalama (4-4) at No. 2 Cashmere (8-1), 2 p.m. Saturday

No. 22 Wapato (4-6) at No. 3 Mount Baker (8-1), 4 p.m. Saturday at Blaine H.S.

No. 21 Naches Valley (5-4) at No. 4 Lynden Christian (8-1), noon at Blaine H.S.

No. 20 Tenino (6-3) at No. 5 Cascade Christian (8-1), 7 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Chevrolet Stadium

No. 19 Annie Wright (7-2) at No. 6 Montesano (8-1), 1 p.m. Saturday

No. 18 Connell (5-4) at No. 7 Seton Catholic (7-2), 2 p.m. Saturday

No. 17 Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls (4-4) at No. 8 Rochester (7-2), 3 p.m. at Tiger Stadium (Centralia)

No. 16 King’s (5-4) at No. 9 Nooksack Valley (5-4), 6 p.m. Saturday at Civic Field (Bellingham)

No. 15 Granite Falls (8-1) vs. No. 10 La Center (7-2), 2 p.m. Saturday

No. 14 Zillah (7-2) at No. 11 Life Christian (5-4) time TBD

No. 13 Omak (6-3) at No. 12 Colville (7-2), 7 p.m.