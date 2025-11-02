Prep state football playoffs are set: Lake Stevens seeded second in 4A
Published 11:09 am Sunday, November 2, 2025
Prep football playoff season is here.
Twelve area teams were seeded into state playoff Round of 32 games on Sunday. Lake Stevens — seeded second despite entering the weekend ranked No. 1 in both the Coaches and AP Class 4A football polls — was seeded second by a committee. The Vikings will host No. 32 Woodinville 7 p.m. Friday.
Some game times were not yet announced as of press time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. The official 16-team WIAA brackets will be set after the Round of 32 games.
Puyallup, coming off a convincing win over No. 5 Graham-Kapowsin, earned the top seed in Class 4A. Kamiak, seeded 32nd, will be tasked with trying to knock off Puyallup.
No. 12 Glacier Peak will host No. 21 Tahoma, while No. 23 Arlington will visit Tenth-seeded Skyline.
Archbishop Murphy earned the No. 1 seed in Class 2A and will host No. 32 Pullman 1 p.m. Saturday. Sultan, seeded 32nd, will travel to No. 2 Tumwater for a 7 p.m. Friday game.
Mountlake Terrace, which suffered its first loss of the season on Friday to No. 9 Sedro-Woolley, was seeded 15th and will host No. 18 Seattle Prep Friday at 7 p.m. Shorewood (21), Stanwood (23) and Snohomish (32) will all hit the road.
In Class 1A, No. 15 Granite Falls will travel to No. 10 La Center on Saturday for a 2 p.m. kickoff. No. 16 King’s, which lost to Granite Falls on Friday, visits ninth-seeded Nooksack Valley, 6 p.m. Saturday.
Here’s a full list of the upcoming playoff games. All games Friday at the home team’s stadium unless or until otherwise indicated. Game times are subject to change.
Class 4A
No. 32 Kamiak (3-7) at No. 1 Puyallup (9-0), 7 p.m.
No. 31 Woodinville (3-6) at No. 2 Lake Stevens (9-0), 7 p.m.
No. 30 Sunnyside (4-3) at No. 3 Gonzaga Prep (9-0), 6 p.m.
No. 29 Wenatchee (4-4) at No. 4 Chiawana (9-0), 6 p.m. at Edgar Brown Stadium
No. 28 Stadium (6-3) at No. 5 Graham-Kapowsin (8-1), 7:30 p.m.
No. 27 Eastmont (4-4) vs. No. 6 Sumner (6-3), 7 p.m.
No. 26 Issaquah (5-4) at No. 7 Moses Lake (9-0), 1 p.m. Saturday
No. 25 Battle Ground (5-4) at No. 8 Bothell (6-2), 7 p.m. at Pop Keeney Stadium
No. 24 Olympia (5-4) at No. 9 Camas (7-2), 7 p.m.
No. 23 Arlington (4-5) at No. 10 Skyline (6-2), 7 p.m.
No. 22 Lake Washington (9-0) at No. 11 Kennedy Catholic (7-2), 7 p.m. at Renton Memorial Stadium
No. 21 Tahoma (6-3) at No. 12 Glacier Peak (8-1), 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium (Snohomish)
No. 20 Mount Si (3-6) at No. 13 Richland (7-2), 7 p.m. at Fran Rish Stadium
No. 19 Kentwood (7-2) at No. 14 Curtis (6-3), 2 p.m. Saturday
No. 18 Mead (6-3) at No. 15 Eastlake (4-4), 2 p.m. Saturday
No. 17 Kamiakin (7-2) at No. 16 Bethel (5-4) time TBD
Class 3A
No. 32 Snohomish (3-6) at No. 1 O’Dea (7-1), 7 p.m. at Southwest Athletic Complex
No. 31 Prairie (6-3) at No. 2 Mount Tahoma (9-0), 7 p.m.
No. 30 University (4-5) at No. 3 Eastside Catholic (7-1), 2 p.m. Saturday
No. 29 Inglemoor (7-2) at No. 4 Bellevue (7-2), 7 p.m.
No. 28 Decatur (5-4) at No. 5 Lakes (8-1) ,7 p.m. Harry E. Lang Stadium
No. 27 West Seattle (7-1) at No. 6 Kennewick (7-2), 2 p.m. Saturday at Lampson Stadium
No. 26 Ferndale (4-5) at No. 7 Cheney (8-1), 6 p.m. at Roos Field
No. 25 Peninsula (6-3) at No. 8 White River (9-0) 7 p.m. at Arrow Lumber Stadium
No. 24 Gig Harbor (6-3) at No. 9 Sedro-Woolley (9-0), 2 p.m. Saturday
No. 23 Stanwood (7-2) at No. 10 Rainier Beach (6-2), 7 p.m. at North East Athletic Complex
No. 22 Southridge (5-4) at No. 11 Mount Spokane (7-2), 7 p.m. at Union Stadium
No. 21 Shorewood (7-2) at No. 12 Enumclaw (8-1), 7 p.m. at Enumclaw Stadium
No. 20 Mount Vernon (6-3) at No. 13 Lincoln of Tacoma (6-3), 7 p.m.
No. 19 Evergreen of Vancouver (6-3) at No. 14 Liberty of Issaquah (8-1), 7 p.m.
No. 18 Seattle Prep (5-3) at No. 15 Mountlake Terrace (8-1) 7 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
No. 17 Federal Way (6-3) at No. 16 Kelso (8-1), 7 p.m.
Class 2A
No. 32 Pullman (4-5) at No. 1 Archbishop Murphy (8-0), 1 p.m. Saturday
No. 31 Sultan (6-3) at No. 2 Tumwater (8-1), 7 p.m.
No. 30 Rogers of Spokane (5-4) at No. 3 East Valley of Yakima (9-0), 2 p.m. Saturday at Earl Barden Stadium
No. 29 East Valley of Spokane (5-4) at No. 4 Orting (9-0), noon Saturday at Orting Stadium
No. 28 Ridgefield (5-4) at No. 5 Anacortes (7-2), 4 p.m. Saturday
No. 27 Bremerton (3-6) at No. 6 Lynden (7-2), 6 p.m. at Ferndale H.S.
No. 26 Cedarcrest (7-2) at No. 7 Franklin Pierce (7-2), 7 p.m.
No. 25 Renton (6-3) at No. 8 Othello (8-1), 2 p.m. Saturday
No. 24 Chief Sealth (6-3) at No. 9 Olympic (8-1), 6:30 p.m.
No. 23 Columbia River (6-2) at No. 10 W.F. West (7-2), 7 p.m.
No. 22 Selah (5-4) at No. 11 Sehome (5-4), 2 p.m. Saturday at Civic Field (Bellingham)
No. 21 Fife (4-5) at No. 12 Washougal (8-1), 7 p.m.
No. 20 Ephrata (6-3) at No. 13 Steilacoom (7-2), 2 p.m. Saturday
No. 19 Burlington-Edison (5-4) at No. 14 North Kitsap (7-2), 6 p.m.
No. 18 North Mason (7-2) at No. 15 Prosser (6-3), 6 p.m. at Fiker Stadium
No. 17 Aberdeen (6-3) at No. 16 West Valley of Spokane (8-1), 2 p.m. Saturday
Class 1A
No. 24 King’s Way Christian (4-5) at No. 1 Royal (9-0), 6 p.m.
No. 23 Kalama (4-4) at No. 2 Cashmere (8-1), 2 p.m. Saturday
No. 22 Wapato (4-6) at No. 3 Mount Baker (8-1), 4 p.m. Saturday at Blaine H.S.
No. 21 Naches Valley (5-4) at No. 4 Lynden Christian (8-1), noon at Blaine H.S.
No. 20 Tenino (6-3) at No. 5 Cascade Christian (8-1), 7 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Chevrolet Stadium
No. 19 Annie Wright (7-2) at No. 6 Montesano (8-1), 1 p.m. Saturday
No. 18 Connell (5-4) at No. 7 Seton Catholic (7-2), 2 p.m. Saturday
No. 17 Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls (4-4) at No. 8 Rochester (7-2), 3 p.m. at Tiger Stadium (Centralia)
No. 16 King’s (5-4) at No. 9 Nooksack Valley (5-4), 6 p.m. Saturday at Civic Field (Bellingham)
No. 15 Granite Falls (8-1) vs. No. 10 La Center (7-2), 2 p.m. Saturday
No. 14 Zillah (7-2) at No. 11 Life Christian (5-4) time TBD
No. 13 Omak (6-3) at No. 12 Colville (7-2), 7 p.m.