Senff maintains his lead over incumbent Logan for Position 1

EVERETT — Nathan Senff continues his lead over incumbent Heather Logan for the Position 1 seat on the Arlington City Council, results showed.

Position 1

Teacher and Arlington Planning Commissioner Nathan Senff led with 51.8% of the vote on Thursday, while incumbent Heather Logan received 48.1% of the vote.

Senff is an appointed member of the Arlington Planning Commission and works as a middle school teacher at Northshore Christian Academy. His priorities include public safety, supporting small businesses and connecting with citizens.

Logan was first appointed to the City Council in 2021 and reelected 2022. She is also an elected member of the Snohomish County Board of Health and a retired healthcare administrative assistant. Her priorities include public safety, developing the Smokey Point area and supporting small businesses, she told The Herald in September.

As of Tuesday, Senff had raised $4,161 in campaign contributions, according to state filings. Logan opted for mini reporting, meaning campaign contributions don’t have to be reported if less than $7,000 is raised and spent.

Position 2

Leisha Nobach, an office manager and dental assisting instructor, ran unopposed for the Position 2 seat and received 96.6% of the vote on Thursday. She was appointed to the position in 2024. Her priorities include public safety, smart growth and supporting local businesses, she said in a statement.

Position 3

Arlington Parks Commissioner and paraeducator Heather Watland holds her lead in the race for the Position 3 seat on the Arlington City Council against Fire District Chief Drew Bono, results on Thursday showed.

Watland led with 51.1% of the vote. She is an appointed member of the Arlington Parks, Arts and Recreation Commission and works as a paraeducator. She’s working on a degree and dual license in elementary and special education. Her priorities include public safety, supporting local businesses and transparency, she told The Herald in October.

Bono received 48.7% of the vote. He owned an information technology business for 15 years and currently works as a District 22 deputy fire chief. His priorities include public safety, accountability and smart growth while keeping the town’s charm, he told The Herald in September.

As of Tuesday, Watland raised $4,298 in campaign contributions. Bono raised $3,637.

Position 7

Tim Abrahamson, a healthcare administrator, ran unopposed for the Position 7 seat and received just over 98% of the vote on Thursday. His priorities include preserving Arlington’s charm while ensuring future success, public safety and investing in sustainable development, he said in a statement.

Election results will be certified Nov. 25.

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; X: @BTayOkay