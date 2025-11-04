Escamilla, Mata, Owings, Leutwyler elected in Lynnwood

EVERETT — The next Lynnwood City Council is beginning to take shape as election results continue to roll in.

The election comes as Lynnwood faces a significant budget shortfall. This year, candidates focused on budget priorities, addressing youth violence and expanding affordable housing. Lynnwood City Council members make about $1,650 per month.

The county will continue counting ballots throughout the week and will certify election results Nov. 25. Check heraldnet.com after 5 p.m. each day for the latest results.

Position 1

Incumbent Derica Escamilla will retain the Position 1 seat with 59.8% of the vote as of Monday. Challenger Dio Boucsieguez trailed with 39.8% of the vote.

Escamilla was appointed to the City Council in July 2024. Outside of her role on the council, she works as a business development manager. Her priorities include finding new sources of revenue to help address the budget crisis, public safety and being transparent with the public.

“This win is a celebration of what we’ve achieved together and a firm promise of what we will do next,” Escamilla said in a statement to The Daily Herald on Wednesday morning. “Together, we will make sure our neighborhoods are thriving, that our youth have a real voice, that our small businesses and families flourish, and that every resident knows they belong.”

Boucsieguez is a grocery store department leader. He previously ran for Lynnwood City Council in 2019. In 2018, he ran as a Republican for a state House seat in the 32nd Legislative District. His campaign focused on minimizing property tax increases, fostering the city’s arts and culture scene and revamping the council’s code of ethics.

In the primary, Escamilla took the lead with 47%. Boucsieguez earned 35% of the vote.

As of Tuesday, Escamilla had raised $10,245 in campaign contributions, state filings show. Boucsieguez raised $10,165.

Position 2

In a race with two newcomers, Isabel Mata seemed set to secure the Position 2 seat over Ki Seung Cho, with 51.2% and 48.5% of the vote, respectively. The pair are vying for the seat previously held by Patrick Decker, who did not seek reelection.

Mata is a mindfulness teacher and freelance writer. Her campaign focused on generating new revenue streams, addressing youth violence by encouraging more “third spaces” and emphasizing community connection.

Cho is a grandmaster in taekwondo and has owned a taekwondo school in Lynnwood for nearly 30 years. Cho’s priorities include public safety, economic growth and development in the Alderwood City Center, and fiscal responsibility.

As of Tuesday, Cho had raised $22,085 for his campaign, state filings show. Mata had raised $14,282.

Position 3

Newcomer Bryce Owings will secure the Position 3 seat, overtaking incumbent Josh Binda. Owings had 51.7% of the vote while Binda trailed with just under 47% as of Monday.

Owings is an instructor at Edmonds College and treasurer for the local carpenters union. His campaign focused on addressing homelessness and drug addiction by working with police, expanding temporary housing and working with trade unions to provide jobs. He also prioritized bringing higher-paying jobs to Lynnwood with an emphasis on local labor.

“The message is clear that our community is ready for change,” Owings said in a statement on Facebook on Wednesday. “The biggest thank you goes to my wife Hannah, without her unwavering support none of this would have been possible. I am also deeply grateful to everyone who supported and guided me through this journey. It truly takes a village to make something like this happen, and I did not get here on my own.”

Binda has served on the council since 2022 and has served as vice president since January. His campaign focused on building affordable housing, improving public transit resources, and investing in mental health support and wellness programs.

In the primary, Owings took a slight lead over Binda with 35% of the vote. Binda had 33% of the vote.

As of Tuesday, Owings had raised $13,234 for his campaign, state filings show. Binda raised $6,747.

Position 5

Incumbent Robert Leutwyler will retain the Position 5 seat with 58.9% of the vote as of Monday. Newcomer Mpiima Mugambe trailed with 40.8% of the vote.

Leutwyler was appointed to the council in March after former council Vice President Julieta Altamirano-Crosby resigned. Leutwyler previously ran for Lynnwood City Council in 2023. He’s a U.S. Army veteran and currently works as a program manager for international retirement savings plans at Amazon. His campaign focused on acting with urgency on the budget and adopting more sustainable revenue sources. He’s also prioritized affordable housing, public safety and accessibility.

“I am deeply grateful for the strong support,” Leutwyler said in a statement to The Daily Herald on Wednesday morning. “I want to thank everyone who turned out to vote, and for everyone who stepped up and ran for office. I am honored to continue working as a public servant on behalf of the Lynnwood community.”

Mugambe is a clinical supervisor with the Downtown Emergency Service Center in Seattle. His campaign focused on including the community in budget decisions, encouraging development along Highway 99, and increasing affordability and public safety.

As of Tuesday, Leutwyler had raised $12,998 for his campaign, state filings show. Mugambe raised $10,049.

Jenna Peterson: 425-339-3486; jenna.peterson@heraldnet.com; X: @jennarpetersonn.