Warren G, Forest Songs, #IMOMSOHARD and more

Warren G, right, will join Too Short, Xzibit and Yung Joc on Saturday at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett.

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MUSIC

Historic Everett Theatre: 2911 Colby Ave., Everett. For more information visit theeveretttheatre.org.

• Nov. 8, Borrowed Time with Third Stage (Styx and Boston), 7 p.m.

• Nov. 14, Feelin’ Alright (Joe Cocker), 7:30 p.m.

• Nov. 21, Petty Thief Tribute (Tom Petty) with Rockfish and Friends (Steve Miller), 7 p.m.

• Nov. 22, Chicago Transit Experience (Chicago), 7:30 p.m.

• Nov. 29, Face the Music (ELO) with Rafael Tranquilino, 7 p.m.

• Dec. 5, Geoffrey Castle’s Celtic Christmas Celebration, 7:30 p.m.

• Dec. 6, James Garner’s tribute to Johnny Cash, 7:30 p.m.

• Feb. 7, Artemidorus, A Pink Floyd Experience, 7:30 p.m.

Angel of the Winds Arena: 2000 Hewitt Ave., Everett. For more information visit angelofthewindsarena.com.

• Nov. 8, Too Short, 7 p.m.

Edmonds Center for the Arts: 410 Fourth Ave. N, Edmonds. For more information visit edmondscenterforthearts.org.

• Nov. 21, Geoff Tate, 7:30 p.m.

• Nov. 22, Jim Brickman, The Gift of Christmas, 7:30 p.m.

• Dec. 3, Reduced Shakespeare’s The Ultimate Christmas Show (Abridged), 7:30 p.m.

• Jan. 14, Julia Keefe Indigenous Big Band, 7:30 p.m.

• March 1, Women of Americana, A Celebration of American Music: From Bob Dylan to Bonnie Raitt, 7:30 p.m.

• March 13, Natalie MacMaster, Donnell Leahy and the Celtic All-Stars, 7:30 p.m.

• March 19, Ladies of Laughter, 7:30 p.m.

• March 21, Cherry Poppin’ Daddies & Davina and the Vagabonds, 7:30 p.m.

• March 28, Impro Theatre’s Jane Austen Unscripted, 7:30 p.m.

• March 29, Matthew Morrison, 7:30 p.m.

• May 1, We Speak 2026, An Annual Celebration of Spoken Word Poetry & Storytelling, 7:30 p.m.

• May 16, The Wailin’ Jennys, 7:30 p.m.

Marysville Opera House: 1229 3rd St., www.marysvillewa.gov/OperaHouse

• Nov. 7, The Power Players (60s-80s), 7 p.m.

• Dec. 7, Elvis Holiday Show with Danny Vernon, 2 p.m.

Mukilteo Community Orchestra: at the Rosehill Community Center, 304 Lincoln Ave., Mukilteo.

• Nov. 9, for “Forest Songs,” the orchestra performs portions of Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake, Tales from the Aviary by Jordan Jinosko, the 4th movement of Respighi’s Pines of Rome, and the 1st movement of Debussy’s Nocturnes, 2 p.m.

Port Gardner Bay Winery: 3006 Rucker Ave., Everett.

The Tim Koss Quartet performs 7-9 p.m. Nov. 15. Admission is free and all ages are welcome. Featuring guest star Gary Way on piano, Brent Jensen on sax, Jerry Garcia drums, and Tim Koss on bass and vocal. The quartet will play jazz, blues, bossas, ballads and some original tunes. Please join if you can, and enjoy some great music, wine, beer, other beverages and snacks in a friendly, art-filled room.

The Everett Chorale: will perform “Home for the Holidays: A winter choral concert” at 3 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Everett Performing Arts Center, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett.

STAGE, THEATER AND DANCE

Village Theatre: The 2024-25 season continues with one musical. All shows will be staged by the professional theater company at the Everett Performing Arts Center, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett.

For more information visit villagetheatre.org.

• “Brigadoon,” Dance your way back in time to this legendary romantic musical, Sept. 16-Nov. 16.

• “9 to 5,” Pushed to the boiling point by their sexist, egotistical, lying boss, three female co-workers concoct a plan to get even in this delicious, dance-filled workplace revenge comedy from living legend Dolly Parton, Nov. 18-Feb. 1.

Alderwood Dance Spectrum: presents “A Storybook Nutcracker” on Dec. 12 and 13 at the Snohomish County PUD Auditorium at 2320 California St. in Everett. There are three public performances of the show: Friday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 13 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Audience members are greeted as guests and invited to the Stahlbaum Family Christmas party. Following the performance, guests can meet the cast, in character, for photos. Tickets are $25 and can be ordered online at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/6724561. For more information, call Alderwood Dance Spectrum in Lynnwood at 425-771-2994.

Edmonds Driftwood Players: The volunteer-based nonprofit community theatre’s 2025-26 season consists of four productions at the Wade James Theatre, 950 Main St., Edmonds. For more information, visit edmondsdriftwoodplayers.org.

• “Cinderella,” Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Broadway adaptation of the classic musical, Nov. 21-Dec. 14.

• “The Outsider,” a timely and hilarious comedy that skewers politics and celebrates democracy, Feb. 27-March 22.

• “The Mysterious Affair at Styles,” a new adaptation of Agatha Christie’s novel, May 15-June 7.

Edmonds Center for the Arts: 410 Fourth Ave. N, Edmonds. For more information visit edmondscenterforthearts.org.

“O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy,” the unforgettable theatrical experience that ignites the imagination and leaves audiences rolling in the aisles. Brought to life by Canada’s multi-award-winning duo James & Jamesy, this show blends the absurdity of Monty Python, the charm of Mr. Bean, and the whimsy of Dr. Seuss promising pure joy and laughter for all ages., 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20.

Historic Everett Theatre: 2911 Colby Ave., Everett. For more information visit theeveretttheatre.org.

• “O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy,” the unforgettable theatrical experience that ignites the imagination and leaves audiences rolling in the aisles. Brought to life by Canada’s multi-award-winning duo James & Jamesy, this show blends the absurdity of Monty Python, the charm of Mr. Bean, and the whimsy of Dr. Seuss promising pure joy and laughter for all ages., 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12 and noon Dec. 13.

VISUAL ARTS

Schack Art Center: Two Artists, One Idea: Walt Lieberman & Dick Weiss will be the featured exhibit at the venue for contemporary art from Oct. 9 to Nov. 8. Explore the dynamic interplay of collaboration and interpretation. Longtime friends and celebrated artists, Weiss and Lieberman embark on a creative dialogue, responding to shared ideas through their distinct artistic lenses.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at 2921 Hoyt Ave., Everett. For more information, visit schack.org.

Graphite Arts Center: the juried exhibition, “Teen Open Call,” featuring the artwork of 28 teen artists, will showcase over 50 stunning works of art created by mostly local student artists through Nov. 29 at 202 Main St. in Edmonds.

Teen Open Call is a non-theme-specific art exhibit designed to give area teens a voice through creative expression. Despite not having a specified theme, this striking exhibition definitely has a youthful, teenage vibe. As it should! This show is a true celebration of the artistic abilities of young artists and is an opportunity for these students to show off their talents.

Glass in Everett: A Window Exhibition of Glass Art: is on display Oct. 16 through Dec. 31, lighting up the streets with bold, original displays by Washington glass artists, each featured in a separate storefront window.

Presented by the Downtown Everett Association, this open-air exhibition invites the public to experience art as part of the city itself. Visitors can stroll through downtown, explore local businesses and take in the colors, textures, and forms of glass in unexpected settings. Windows become frames. Sidewalks become galleries. Every display at Glass in Everett is a one-of-a-kind creation, meticulously handcrafted to offer a unique perspective through each window.

Lynnwood Event Center: The current exhibit is “Northwest Perspectives: Creations by Northwest Designer Craftartists” through Dec. 12 at 3711 196th St. SW, Lynnwood. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free. For more information visit lynnwoodeventcenter.com.

COMEDY

Tulalip Resort Casino: Tulalip Resort Casino’s Orca Ballroom, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. For more information visit everythingtulalip.com/entertainment/orca-ballroom.

• Nov. 15, Terry Fator, 8 p.m.

Everett Comedy Night at Historic Everett Theatre: 2911 Colby Ave., Everett.

• Nov. 26, Gabriel Rutledge, 8 p.m.

• Dec. 4, Josh Blue, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonds Center for the Arts: 410 Fourth Ave. N, Edmonds. For more information visit edmondscenterforthearts.org.

• Nov. 15, #IMOMSOHARD: The Flashback Tour, 7:30 p.m.

• Nov. 19, Seattle International Comedy Competition, 7:30 p.m.

Marysville Opera House: 1229 3rd St., For more information visit www.marysvillewa.gov/OperaHouse.

• Nov. 15, Ladies LOL Comedy Show with headliner Mary Lou Gamba, emcee Jaci Terjeson and comedians Genevieve Ferrari and Cara Rosellini, 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.