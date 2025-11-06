Vikings, 17-0, remain No. 1 in state volleyball poll

Lake Stevens players and head coach Kyle Hoglund celebrate a point during the 4A district semifinal game on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024 in Lynnwood, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Below are the results of the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association’s poll for Week 9 of the high school season.

Class 4A

1. Lake Stevens

2. Camas

3. Emerald Ridge

4. Curtis

5. Wenatchee

6. Gonzaga Prep

7. Kamiakin

8. Puyallup

9. Olympia

10. Issaquah

Others — Graham-Kapowsin, Mead, Skyline, Kamiak

Class 3A

1. North Thurston

2. Lakes

3. Prairie

4. Bellevue

t-5. Central Kitsap

t-5. Timberline

7. Bishop Blanchet

8. Mount Spokane

9. Ridgeline

10. White River

Others — Liberty (Issaquah), Stanwood, Monroe, Kelso, Lakeside.

Class 2A

1. Lynden

2. Ellensburg

3. Columbia River

4. Sehome

5. Archbishop Murphy

t-6. Pullman

t-6. Tumwater

8. Selah

9. Ridgefield

10. Bainbridge

Others — Prosser, Burlington-Edison, Nathan Hale, Washington

Class 1A

1. Chelan

2. Cashmere

3. Cedar Park Christian

4. La Center

5. Nooksack Valley

6. Cascade Christian

7. Lynden Christian

8. Granite Falls

9. Meridian

10. Lakeside (9 Mile Falls)

Others — Montesano, King’s, Annie Wright, Kalama, Seton Catholic, Zillah

Class 2B

1. Freeman

2. Lind-Ritzville-Sprague

3. Kittitas

4. Toutle Lake

5. Onalaska

6. Manson

7. Tonasket

8. Northwest Christian (Colbert)

9. Rainier

10. Tri-Cities Prep

Other — Liberty Bell

Class 1B

1. Oakesdale

2. Almira-Coulee-Hartline

3. Fellowship Christian

t-4. Garfield-Palouse

t-4. Neah Bay

6. Wilbur-Creston-Keller

7. Mary Walker

8. Darrington

9. Naselle

10. Providence Classical Christian

Others — Pe Ell, Pomeroy, Northwest Christian (Lacey), Waterville-Mansfield, Taholah