Vikings, 17-0, remain No. 1 in state volleyball poll
Published 7:30 am Thursday, November 6, 2025
Below are the results of the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association’s poll for Week 9 of the high school season.
Class 4A
1. Lake Stevens
2. Camas
3. Emerald Ridge
4. Curtis
5. Wenatchee
6. Gonzaga Prep
7. Kamiakin
8. Puyallup
9. Olympia
10. Issaquah
Others — Graham-Kapowsin, Mead, Skyline, Kamiak
Class 3A
1. North Thurston
2. Lakes
3. Prairie
4. Bellevue
t-5. Central Kitsap
t-5. Timberline
7. Bishop Blanchet
8. Mount Spokane
9. Ridgeline
10. White River
Others — Liberty (Issaquah), Stanwood, Monroe, Kelso, Lakeside.
Class 2A
1. Lynden
2. Ellensburg
3. Columbia River
4. Sehome
5. Archbishop Murphy
t-6. Pullman
t-6. Tumwater
8. Selah
9. Ridgefield
10. Bainbridge
Others — Prosser, Burlington-Edison, Nathan Hale, Washington
Class 1A
1. Chelan
2. Cashmere
3. Cedar Park Christian
4. La Center
5. Nooksack Valley
6. Cascade Christian
7. Lynden Christian
8. Granite Falls
9. Meridian
10. Lakeside (9 Mile Falls)
Others — Montesano, King’s, Annie Wright, Kalama, Seton Catholic, Zillah
Class 2B
1. Freeman
2. Lind-Ritzville-Sprague
3. Kittitas
4. Toutle Lake
5. Onalaska
6. Manson
7. Tonasket
8. Northwest Christian (Colbert)
9. Rainier
10. Tri-Cities Prep
Other — Liberty Bell
Class 1B
1. Oakesdale
2. Almira-Coulee-Hartline
3. Fellowship Christian
t-4. Garfield-Palouse
t-4. Neah Bay
6. Wilbur-Creston-Keller
7. Mary Walker
8. Darrington
9. Naselle
10. Providence Classical Christian
Others — Pe Ell, Pomeroy, Northwest Christian (Lacey), Waterville-Mansfield, Taholah