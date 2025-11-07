Terrace, Shorewood, Stanwood bounced from playoffs

Prep football roundup for Friday, Nov. 7:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

FRIDAY

3A Playoff (winner to state)

Seattle Prep 20, Mountlake Terrace 10

EDMONDS — Seattle Prep (6-3) scored 14 unanswered points to knock off the Hawks (8-2).

Enumclaw 42, Shorewood 20

ENUMCLAW — No. 12 Enumclaw (9-1) eliminated the Stormrays (7-3). For Shorewood, quarterback Kyson Vanee was 19-for-26 for 189 yards and a TD. Finn Bachler had 8 catches for 100 yards, plus 56 rushing with a TD. Lukas Wanke caught five passes for 50 yards and a TD. Cole Petschl and Max Uckun led the Shorewood Defense with 8 tackles each.

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No. 10 Rainier Beach 47, Stanwood 21

No. 1 O’Dea 56, Snohomish 14

4A Playoff (winner to state)

No. 2 Lake Stevens 56, Woodinville 28

LAKE STEVENS — The 10-0 Vikings moved on to the 16-team state playoffs, powered by a strong running game and three interceptions.

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.

Glacier Peak 31, Tahoma 7

SNOHOMISH — The No. 12 Grizzlies (9-1), led by Maxwell Bridges’ three sacks and a strip-sack TD, dominated defensively to take out Tahoma (6-4).

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.

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Skyline 33, Arlington 13

Puyallup 77, Kamiak 0

2A Playoff (winner to state)

No. 1 Tumwater 51, Sultan 6

Non-league (season finale)

Jackson 28, Monroe 27

MONROE — Jackson (4-7) scored 21 unanswered points in a comeback win over the Bearcats (1-9). Timberwolves quarterback Colby Bossert found Depesh Shunmugapriyan down the right sideline for a long TD for what proved to be the game-winner with 2:43 to go.

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Everett 27, Mariner 6

Lynnwood 29, Marysville Getchell 28

Lakewood 35, Blaine 27

SATURDAY

2A Playoff (winner to state)

Archbishop Murphy 51, Pullman 7

EVERETT — The Wildcats (9-0) scored in all three phases to clinch a spot in the state tournament.

Read The Herald report of the game HERE.

Class 1A Playoff (winner to state)

La Center 28, Granite Falls 7

Nookstack Valley 49, King’s 34

Class 1B (winner to state)

Tulalip Heritage 62, North Beach 8

THURSDAY

Non-league

Shorecrest 38, Cascade 22

Squalicum 14, Edmonds-Woodway 12

Meadowdale 34, North Creek 28