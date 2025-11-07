Terrace, Shorewood, Stanwood bounced from playoffs
Published 10:30 pm Friday, November 7, 2025
Prep football roundup for Friday, Nov. 7:
(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)
FRIDAY
3A Playoff (winner to state)
Seattle Prep 20, Mountlake Terrace 10
EDMONDS — Seattle Prep (6-3) scored 14 unanswered points to knock off the Hawks (8-2).
Enumclaw 42, Shorewood 20
ENUMCLAW — No. 12 Enumclaw (9-1) eliminated the Stormrays (7-3). For Shorewood, quarterback Kyson Vanee was 19-for-26 for 189 yards and a TD. Finn Bachler had 8 catches for 100 yards, plus 56 rushing with a TD. Lukas Wanke caught five passes for 50 yards and a TD. Cole Petschl and Max Uckun led the Shorewood Defense with 8 tackles each.
— — — — — —
No. 10 Rainier Beach 47, Stanwood 21
No. 1 O’Dea 56, Snohomish 14
4A Playoff (winner to state)
No. 2 Lake Stevens 56, Woodinville 28
LAKE STEVENS — The 10-0 Vikings moved on to the 16-team state playoffs, powered by a strong running game and three interceptions.
Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.
Glacier Peak 31, Tahoma 7
SNOHOMISH — The No. 12 Grizzlies (9-1), led by Maxwell Bridges’ three sacks and a strip-sack TD, dominated defensively to take out Tahoma (6-4).
Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.
— — — — — —
Skyline 33, Arlington 13
Puyallup 77, Kamiak 0
2A Playoff (winner to state)
No. 1 Tumwater 51, Sultan 6
Non-league (season finale)
Jackson 28, Monroe 27
MONROE — Jackson (4-7) scored 21 unanswered points in a comeback win over the Bearcats (1-9). Timberwolves quarterback Colby Bossert found Depesh Shunmugapriyan down the right sideline for a long TD for what proved to be the game-winner with 2:43 to go.
— — — — — —
Everett 27, Mariner 6
Lynnwood 29, Marysville Getchell 28
Lakewood 35, Blaine 27
SATURDAY
2A Playoff (winner to state)
Archbishop Murphy 51, Pullman 7
EVERETT — The Wildcats (9-0) scored in all three phases to clinch a spot in the state tournament.
Read The Herald report of the game HERE.
Class 1A Playoff (winner to state)
La Center 28, Granite Falls 7
Nookstack Valley 49, King’s 34
Class 1B (winner to state)
Tulalip Heritage 62, North Beach 8
THURSDAY
Non-league
Shorecrest 38, Cascade 22
Squalicum 14, Edmonds-Woodway 12
Meadowdale 34, North Creek 28